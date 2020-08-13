WCLV Program Guide 08-13-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Handel, George Frideric Atalanta' John Wallace, tr, English String Orch/William Boughton Nimbus Rule Britannia 5:31

00:05:31 Bizet, Georges L'Arlesienne' Suite No. 1 Granada City Orch/Josep Pons Harmonia Mundi Bizet: L'arlesienne Suites, Symphonie En Ut 16:53

00:22:24 Handel, George Frideric Water Music' Washington Chamber Soloists/Edward Carroll Newport Classic The Water Music (Complete) 1:26

00:23:50 Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in c, Op. 6, No. 8 Northern Sinfonia/George Malcolm ASV Handel: Concerti Grossi Op. 6, Vol. 3 13:55

00:37:45 Bizet, Georges L'Arlesienne' Suite No. 2 Ulster Orch/Yan-Pascal Tortelier Chandos Bizet: Carmen Suites Nos. 1 and 2, L'Arlesienne Suites Nos. 1 and 2 16:33

00:54:18 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Les Indes Galantes' Le Concert des Nations/Jordi Savall Alia Vox Corelli * Telemann * Rameau * Le Concerto Spirituel au Temps de Louis XV 1:45

01:00:00 Haydn, Michael Die Hochzeit auf der Alm' Salzburger Hofmusik/Wolfgang Brunner Profil Michael Haydn 5:09

01:05:09 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 80 in d London Mozart Players/Jane Glover MHS Franz Josef Haydn Symphonies 83 84 & 88 23:19

01:28:28 Weber, Carl Maria von Oberon' Vienna Opera Ensemble/Hans Hagen Summit Oberon Highlights 1:38

01:30:06 Weber, Carl Maria von Euryanthe' Vienna Phil/Christian Thielemann DG German Overtures 8:35

01:38:41 Schumann, Robert Marchenbilder,' Op. 113 Argerich, p, Nobuko Imai, vi EMI/Ang Schumann 15:54

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 2 III. Allegro Seattle Symphony;

Gerard Schwarz, conductor Naxos 559161

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 'Romantic': Mvts. 2-3

The Orchestra Now; Gerard Schwarz, conductor

Bard College, Bard's Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale On-Hudson, NY

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Erato 14350

Benjamin Britten: Six Metamorphoses after Ovid

Xiaodi Liu, oboe Festival Mozaic, Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA

Carl Nielsen: Overture to Maskarade (Masquerade)

BBC Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Virgin 91210

George Frideric Handel: "Vivi, Tiranno!" from Rodelinda

Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; James Austin Smith, oboe; St. Lawrence String Quartet; JACK Quartet; Doug Balliett, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord

Chamber Music Series at Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Carl Nielsen: Wind Quintet Op. 43 Camerata Pacifica

Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, Santa Barbara, CA

Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 22 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Max Levinson, piano

Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Saint-Saens, Camille Suite Algerienne,' Op 60 London Sym/Yondani Butt ASV Saint-Saens 4:30

04:04:30 Saint-Saens, Camille Marche heroique,' Op. 34 Detroit Sym/Paul Paray Mercury Marches and Overtures a la Fancaise 6:39

04:11:09 Lalliet, Theodore Fantasie originale,' Op 6 Patrick McFarland, eh, Beverly Gilbert, p Arundax Diversions For English Horn 8:03

04:19:12 Dvorak, Antonin Violin Concerto in a minor, Op. 53 Rachel Barton Pine, v, Royal Scottish National Orch/Teddy Abrams Avie Dvorak & Khachaturian 33:04

05:00:00 Lyon, David Joie de vivre Overture Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland ASV Best Of British Light Music 6:50

05:06:50 Moeran, Ernest John Overture for a Masque (1944) London Phil/Adrian Boult Lyrita Fugal Overture, Sinfonietta, November Woods 10:36

05:17:26 Vaughan Williams, Ralph Three Vocalises (1958) Patrice Michaels Bedi, s, Larry Combs, cl Cedille Songs by Argento & Vaughan Williams 1:25

05:18:51 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Clarinet Quintet in A, K. 581 Reginald Kell, cl, Fine Arts Quartet Boston Skyline Quintet For Clarinet And Strings In A Major, K. 581 30:24

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:22 Jean Sibelius: Menuetto Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 5:35

06:14:17 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 9:01

06:24:20 Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring Almeda Trio Albany 1386 4:43

06:29:55 Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 1 Op 21 # 1 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668 4:41

06:39:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 13:25

06:54:05 Leroy Anderson: The Syncopated Clock BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:16

06:57:04 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Diplomat' Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:18

07:03:42 Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 10570 4:55

07:10:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 K 182 Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80186 8:52

07:20:37 Peter Tchaikovsky: Danse caractéristique Op 72 # 4 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284 3:17

07:24:17 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:22

07:29:18 Percy Grainger: Colonial Song BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 5:17

07:40:03 Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 453485 13:30

07:55:31 Traditional: Crowley's Reel Sir James Galway, flute The Chieftains RCA 7892 3:26

08:07:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 6:14

08:15:13 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale Op 35 Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:55

08:28:31 Patrick Russ: Hitchcock Movie Suite The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041 7:44

08:41:09 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra Op 18 # 3 Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 11:34

08:54:44 Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 6:15

09:05:49 Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 555868 18:12

09:36:46 Maurice Ravel: Boléro Evelyn Glennie, percussion National Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth RCA 61386 5:52

09:40:37 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 Op 43 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 14:56

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:31 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 3:10

10:04:07 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy Op 54 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437524 4:07

10:09:54 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 12:01

10:22:31 Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:33

10:30:48 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 2:55

10:37:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 K 200 London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 7:35

10:45:58 Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 3:44

10:51:41 John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8994 21:17

11:14:23 Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo European Baroque Soloists Denon 9614 9:59

11:26:13 Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1 Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 14:46

11:43:07 Richard Wagner: The Ring Without Words: Finale Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Telarc 80154 9:26

11:54:12 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 5:15

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:49 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052111 27:03

12:37:49 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 9661 14:39

12:53:28 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052310 5:37

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:01:01 Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession Op 51 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60434 2:22

13:03:58 César Cui: Orientale Op 50 # 9 Midori, violin Sony 52568 1:34

13:07:28 Muzio Clementi: Piano Concerto Pietro Spada, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Francesco d'Avalos ASV 802 22:50

13:32:13 Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture D 647 Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 3:55

13:39:09 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Humoreske Op 88 # 2 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 94180 7:08

13:47:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 10:04

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Luis Cardoso: Double Concertino for Tenor Saxophone and Tuba, Op. 22: I. Praeludium - Motus perpetuus

Jeff Siegfried, saxophone; Ja'Ttik Clark, tuba; Oregon State University Wind Ensemble; Christopher C. Chapman, conductor

Mark Records

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Scott Joplin arr. Gunther Schuller: The Entertainer GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Scott Joplin arr. Gunther Schuller: The Cascades GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Scott Joplin arr. Gunther Schuller: Maple Leaf Rag

GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major Op. 119.

Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 2: Feux d'artifice (Fireworks)

Gilles Vonsattel, piano Honens 201501

Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No. 1 in C Minor for Violin, Violoncello, and Piano, Op. 8

Naumburg Trio: Frank Huang, violin; David Requiro, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano

University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Viola, Strings, and Continuo in G major, TWV 51:G9

Todd Phillips, Bella Hristova, violin; Pierre Lapointe, Matthew Lipman, viola; Brook Speltz, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11

Mark Nuccio, clarinet; Anne Martindale Williams, cello; Wendy Chen, piano

Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:59:25 Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía Op 22 Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 4:13

16:07:04 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 Op 17 # 1 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 2:27

16:10:29 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 9:57

16:21:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 3 BWV 1029 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 4:46

16:29:10 Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:37

16:36:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Academy for Early Music Berlin Harm Mundi 902420 9:04

16:47:47 George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk Bryn Terfel, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras DeutGram 453480 4:33

16:52:56 Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 24 'I Lift My Eyes to the Mountains' Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 2908304 6:10

17:03:55 Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Honeysuckle' Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 2:32

17:08:03 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 11:06

17:20:44 Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 7:19

17:31:10 John Ireland: Epic March London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 9:07

17:41:44 John Ireland: Ladslove Brian Giebler, tenor Bridge 9542 2:26

17:45:32 Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' New London Consort l'Oiseau 436131 3:07

17:49:36 Gerald Finzi: Introit Op 6 Tasmin Little, violin City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 10:06

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:12 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 13:14

18:23:44 George Frideric Handel: Jephtha: When his loud voice in thunder RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy for Early Music Berlin Marcus Creed BerlinClas 1057 4:19

18:29:34 George Frideric Handel: Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Murray Perahia, piano Sony 62785 3:27

18:34:43 Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:05

18:49:14 Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Potsdam Chamber Academy Decca 4814711 10:02

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:57 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 19:47

19:25:18 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 32:11

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:37 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101405 22:46

20:26:22 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 Op 81 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448 17:13

20:45:27 John Ireland: A London Overture London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 13:34

21:02:25 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 16:10

21:20:33 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

21:31:36 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 4:14

21:38:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet K 581 David Shifrin, clarinet Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 459641 8:58

21:50:19 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 417564 36:21

22:28:27 Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 22:46

22:52:48 William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 6:48

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:42 Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 109 6:41

23:08:23 Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:46

23:12:10 Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 4:22

23:18:22 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 4:36

23:22:58 Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 7:22

23:30:20 Joseph Joachim: Romance in B-Flat Op 2 # 1 Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312 5:10

23:36:46 Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 Op 10 # 4 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4796018 8:53

23:45:35 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37 # 3 Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 6:06

23:51:42 Frederick S. Converse: Serenade Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:55

23:55:36 Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084 3:17