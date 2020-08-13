WCLV Program Guide 08-13-2020

© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Handel, George Frideric Atalanta'           John Wallace, tr, English String Orch/William Boughton     Nimbus Rule Britannia   5:31

00:05:31           Bizet, Georges  L'Arlesienne' Suite No. 1            Granada City Orch/Josep Pons           Harmonia Mundi            Bizet: L'arlesienne Suites, Symphonie En Ut          16:53

00:22:24           Handel, George Frideric Water Music'     Washington Chamber Soloists/Edward Carroll  Newport Classic            The Water Music (Complete)            1:26

00:23:50           Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in c, Op. 6, No. 8            Northern Sinfonia/George Malcolm         ASV      Handel: Concerti Grossi Op. 6, Vol. 3       13:55

00:37:45           Bizet, Georges  L'Arlesienne' Suite No. 2            Ulster Orch/Yan-Pascal Tortelier          Chandos           Bizet: Carmen Suites Nos. 1 and 2, L'Arlesienne Suites Nos. 1 and 2  16:33

00:54:18           Rameau, Jean-Philippe  Les Indes Galantes'       Le Concert des Nations/Jordi Savall Alia Vox            Corelli * Telemann * Rameau * Le Concerto Spirituel au Temps de Louis XV           1:45

01:00:00           Haydn, Michael Die Hochzeit auf der Alm'           Salzburger Hofmusik/Wolfgang Brunner      Profil     Michael Haydn  5:09

01:05:09           Haydn, Franz Joseph    Symphony No. 80 in d   London Mozart Players/Jane Glover       MHS     Franz Josef Haydn Symphonies 83 84 & 88     23:19

01:28:28           Weber, Carl Maria von   Oberon' Vienna Opera Ensemble/Hans Hagen  Summit Oberon Highlights          1:38

01:30:06           Weber, Carl Maria von   Euryanthe'        Vienna Phil/Christian Thielemann       DG       German Overtures        8:35

01:38:41           Schumann, Robert        Marchenbilder,' Op. 113 Argerich, p, Nobuko Imai, vi EMI/Ang           Schumann        15:54

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

 

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 2 III. Allegro Seattle Symphony;

Gerard Schwarz, conductor Naxos 559161

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 'Romantic': Mvts. 2-3

The Orchestra Now; Gerard Schwarz, conductor

Bard College, Bard's Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale On-Hudson, NY

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Erato 14350

Benjamin Britten: Six Metamorphoses after Ovid

Xiaodi Liu, oboe  Festival Mozaic, Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA

Carl Nielsen: Overture to Maskarade (Masquerade)

BBC Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor  Virgin 91210

George Frideric Handel: "Vivi, Tiranno!" from Rodelinda

Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; James Austin Smith, oboe; St. Lawrence String Quartet; JACK Quartet; Doug Balliett, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord

Chamber Music Series at Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Carl Nielsen: Wind Quintet Op. 43  Camerata Pacifica

Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, Santa Barbara, CA

Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 22 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Max Levinson, piano

Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Saint-Saens, Camille     Suite Algerienne,' Op 60            London Sym/Yondani Butt         ASV      Saint-Saens      4:30

04:04:30           Saint-Saens, Camille     Marche heroique,' Op. 34           Detroit Sym/Paul Paray Mercury            Marches and Overtures a la Fancaise     6:39

04:11:09           Lalliet, Theodore           Fantasie originale,' Op 6            Patrick McFarland, eh, Beverly Gilbert, p Arundax            Diversions For English Horn     8:03

04:19:12           Dvorak, Antonin Violin Concerto in a minor, Op. 53            Rachel Barton Pine, v, Royal Scottish National Orch/Teddy Abrams            Avie      Dvorak & Khachaturian  33:04

05:00:00           Lyon, David       Joie de vivre Overture   Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland          ASV      Best Of British Light Music         6:50

05:06:50           Moeran, Ernest John     Overture for a Masque (1944)            London Phil/Adrian Boult            Lyrita    Fugal Overture, Sinfonietta, November Woods         10:36

05:17:26           Vaughan Williams, Ralph           Three Vocalises (1958)            Patrice Michaels Bedi, s, Larry Combs, cl           Cedille  Songs by Argento & Vaughan Williams      1:25

05:18:51           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Clarinet Quintet in A, K. 581            Reginald Kell, cl, Fine Arts Quartet         Boston Skyline  Quintet For Clarinet And Strings In A Major, K. 581   30:24

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:22  Jean Sibelius: Menuetto     Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 5:35

06:14:17  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 9:01

06:24:20  Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring     Almeda Trio  Albany 1386 4:43

06:29:55  Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 1 Op 21 # 1 Kotaro Fukuma, piano   Naxos 557668 4:41

06:39:38  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1  BWV 1041 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 13:25

06:54:05  Leroy Anderson: The Syncopated Clock     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:16

06:57:04  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Diplomat'     Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:18

07:03:42  Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66    BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 10570 4:55

07:10:12  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24  K 182  Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80186 8:52

07:20:37  Peter Tchaikovsky: Danse caractéristique Op 72 # 4 Mikhail Pletnev, piano   DeutGram 4284 3:17

07:24:17  Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:22

07:29:18  Percy Grainger: Colonial Song     BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 5:17

07:40:03  Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude     Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 453485 13:30

07:55:31  Traditional: Crowley's Reel    Sir James Galway, flute The Chieftains  RCA 7892 3:26

08:07:14  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 6:14

08:15:13  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale Op 35   Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:55

08:28:31  Patrick Russ: Hitchcock Movie Suite     The Five Browns, pianos  E1 Music 2041 7:44

08:41:09  Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra Op 18 # 3  Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 11:34

08:54:44  Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 6:15

09:05:49  Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite     English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 555868 18:12

09:36:46  Maurice Ravel: Boléro    Evelyn Glennie, percussion National Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth RCA 61386 5:52

09:44:02  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 Op 43   Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 14:56

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:31  Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42    Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 3:10

10:04:07  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy Op 54    Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437524 4:07

10:09:54  Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 12:01

10:22:31  Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:33

10:30:48  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 2:55

10:37:22  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28  K 200  London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 7:35

10:45:58  Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 17000 3:44

10:51:41  John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8994 21:17

11:14:23  Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo     European Baroque Soloists  Denon 9614 9:59

11:26:13  Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1    Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 14:46

11:43:07  Richard Wagner: The Ring Without Words: Finale     Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Telarc 80154 9:26

11:54:12  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 5:15

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:52  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052111 27:03

12:37:49  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 9661 14:39

12:53:28  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052310 5:37

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:01:01  Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession Op 51    Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60434 2:22

13:03:58  César Cui: Orientale Op 50 # 9 Midori, violin   Sony 52568 1:34

13:07:28  Muzio Clementi: Piano Concerto    Pietro Spada, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Francesco d'Avalos ASV 802 22:50

13:32:13  Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture  D 647  Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 3:55

13:39:09  Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Humoreske Op 88 # 2 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   EMI 94180 7:08

13:47:48  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2  BWV 1047  Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 10:04

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Luis Cardoso: Double Concertino for Tenor Saxophone and Tuba, Op. 22: I. Praeludium - Motus perpetuus

Jeff Siegfried, saxophone; Ja'Ttik Clark, tuba; Oregon State University Wind Ensemble; Christopher C. Chapman, conductor

Mark Records

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont  Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Scott Joplin arr. Gunther Schuller: The Entertainer  GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Scott Joplin arr. Gunther Schuller: The Cascades  GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Scott Joplin arr. Gunther Schuller: Maple Leaf Rag

GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major Op. 119.

Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 2: Feux d'artifice (Fireworks)

Gilles Vonsattel, piano Honens 201501

Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No. 1 in C Minor for Violin, Violoncello, and Piano, Op. 8

Naumburg Trio: Frank Huang, violin; David Requiro, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano

University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Viola, Strings, and Continuo in G major, TWV 51:G9

Todd Phillips, Bella Hristova, violin; Pierre Lapointe, Matthew Lipman, viola; Brook Speltz, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Michael  Sponseller, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11

Mark Nuccio, clarinet; Anne Martindale Williams, cello; Wendy Chen, piano

Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:59:25  Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía Op 22    Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 4:13

16:07:04  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 Op 17 # 1 Yundi, piano   Mercury 4812443 2:27

16:10:29  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 9:57

16:21:31  Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 3  BWV 1029 Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Nonesuch 558933 4:46

16:29:10  Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow    Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:37

16:36:55  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 1 Op 21    Academy for Early Music Berlin  Harm Mundi 902420 9:04

16:47:47  George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk    Bryn Terfel, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras DeutGram 453480 4:33

16:52:56  Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 24 'I Lift My Eyes to the Mountains'    Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir  Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 2908304 6:10

17:03:55  Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Honeysuckle'     Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 2:32

17:08:03  Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27    Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 11:06

17:20:44  Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel     English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 7:19

17:31:10  John Ireland: Epic March     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 9:07

17:41:44  John Ireland: Ladslove    Brian Giebler, tenor   Bridge 9542 2:26

17:45:32  Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch'     New London Consort  l'Oiseau 436131 3:07

17:49:36  Gerald Finzi: Introit Op 6   Tasmin Little, violin City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 10:06

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:12  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1  BWV 1041 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 13:14

18:23:44  George Frideric Handel: Jephtha: When his loud voice in thunder    RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy for Early Music Berlin Marcus Creed BerlinClas 1057 4:19

18:29:34  George Frideric Handel: Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard    Murray Perahia, piano   Sony 62785 3:27

18:34:43  Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35    English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:05

18:49:14  Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano'    Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Potsdam Chamber Academy  Decca 4814711 10:02

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:57  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 19:47

19:25:18  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58   Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 32:11

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:37  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101405 22:46

20:26:22  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 Op 81   Emil Gilels, piano   DeutGram 4795448 17:13

20:45:27  John Ireland: A London Overture     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 13:34

21:02:25  Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene     Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 16:10

21:20:33  Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

21:31:36  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz     Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 4:14

21:38:21  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet  K 581 David Shifrin, clarinet Emerson String Quartet  DeutGram 459641 8:58

21:50:19  Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 417564 36:21

22:28:27  Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet     Quartetto di Cremona  Klanglogo 1400 22:46

22:52:48  William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa'    Lara Downes, piano   Steinway 30016 6:48

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:42  Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11   Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 109 6:41

23:08:23  Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1    Kotaro Fukuma, piano   Hortus 113 3:46

23:12:10  Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 17000 4:22

23:18:22  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 4:36

23:22:58  Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 7:22

23:30:20  Joseph Joachim: Romance in B-Flat Op 2 # 1 Daniel Hope, violin   DeutGram 15312 5:10

23:36:46  Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 Op 10 # 4 Emil Gilels, piano   DeutGram 4796018 8:53

23:45:35  Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37 # 3 Latvian Radio Choir  Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 6:06

23:51:42  Frederick S. Converse: Serenade     Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:55

23:55:36  Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena     Corona Guitar Quartet  Albany 1084 3:17