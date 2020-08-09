WCLV Program Guide 08-09-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Sir Andrew Davis; Soloist: Paul Lewis, piano

Michael Tippett: Little Music for String Orchestra

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15

Michael Tippett: Praeludium for Brass, Bells, and Percussion

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, Op. 34 Seiji Ozawa, cond

J.S. Bach: Mandolin Concerto in D Minor, BWV 1052 (excerpt) Giovanni Antonini, cond; Avi Avital, mandolin

02:59:49 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101 1:24

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Soloist: Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 3, Op. 27, Sinfonia Espansiva

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 2, Op. 16, “The Four Temperments”

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Blue Heron: Cipriano de Rore - Scott Metcalfe of the superb Boston-based ensemble takes us through the remarkable first publication of madrigals by this Franco-Flemish composer who came to Italy

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:38 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Voces8 Decca 29601 7:36

06:14:52 Alexander Zemlinsky: Psalm 13 Op 24 Ernst Senff Choir Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Decca 417450 13:39

06:30:22 Gregorian Chant: Jesu dulcis memoria Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696 2:28

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Postcards from Central Germany - Sound-pictures from last year’s pair of Pipedreams Tours in Bach Country

HANS LEO HASSLER: Zue dir steht all mein Sinn. VINCENZO PELLEGRINI: Canzona La serpentine. SAMUEL SCHEIDT: Benedicamus a 6 Roland Börger (1671 Richter/Fortress Church, Pomssen) Querstand 0716

FRANZ LISZT: Prelude & Fugue on B-A-C-H (1st version, 1855) Michael Schönheit (1866 Ladegast/Merseburg Cathedral) MD&G 1427

F.W.ZACHOW: Prelude & Fugue in C Irénée Peyrot (1664 Reichel/Market Church, Halle) Fagott 3908

G.F.HANDEL: Sonata, Trio & Gavotte in C, HWW 578 Irénée Peyrot (1664 Reichel/Market Church, Halle) Fagott 3910

WILHELM RUDNICK: Fantasy, Ein feste Burg, Op. 33 Sarah Herzer (1864 Ladegast-1994 Eule/Schlosskirche, Wittenberg) Wittenberg 23019

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Choral Convention - Every two years, choral conductors from around the US gather for a weeklong celebration of some of the best choral music and ensembles from this country and abroad. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share some of the sacred choral highlights of the American Choral Directors National Conference held in Kansas City in February 2019

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Wandering Minstrels 4

Antonin Dvorak: Violin Concerto: Finale Nathan Milstein, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 64830 CD) 9:16

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo á la Russe CBC Symphony Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 88697103112 CD) 3:59

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 88697103112 CD) 3:40

Giuseppe Verdi: Messa da Requiem: Confutatis Ezio Pinza, bass; Rome Opera Orchestra & Chorus/Tullio Serafin

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerwiesen Isaac Stern, violin; Symphony Orchestra/Franz Waxman (Sony 45956 CD) 8:19

Bedrich Smetana (arr. George Szell): From My Life: Scherzo Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (WHRA 6018 CD) 6:46

Jacques Offenbach: Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle Jennie Tourel, soprano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Maurice Abravanel (Odyssey 32160351 LP) 3:20

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:19 Henry Purcell: Ode for St. Cecilia's Day Z 328 Lucy Crowe, soprano Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5183 51:32

10:57:20 Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 1:28

11:02:10 Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 4:20

11:08:05 Antonio Caldara: Sinfonia in C La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 14:45

11:24:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat BWV 243 Julia Doyle, soprano Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 27:12

11:52:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 6 BWV 1057 Murray Perahia, piano Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Sony 89690 4:33

11:57:25 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 4th tone à 15 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 3:55

12:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Nashville Symphony, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano

Richard Wagner: Overture and Venusberg Music from Tannhäuser

Tobias Picker: Opera without Words

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3

Claude Debussy: Clair de Lune

Howard Hanson: Merry Mount Suite—Kenneth Schermerhorn, conductor (Naxos 559072)

14:00 SPECIAL: Piano Cleveland’s Virtu(al)oso Competition – the second of two Finals sessions featuring performances by the world’s best emerging pianists

16:00:06 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance Op 47 # 4 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 1:10

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Michael Sachs & Jack Sutte, trumpets – recorded live in Severance Hall

Matthias Pintscher: Chutes d’etoile (U.S. premiere)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Op 60

Alexander Scriabin: ‘The Poem of Ecstasy’ Op 54

Ludwig van Beethoven: ‘Grosse Fuge’ in B-Flat Op 133

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 20, 2019 - From Portland, Maine, this program, guest hosted by pianist Orli Shaham features conversations focusing on the unique stage of artistic development each From the Top performer is experiencing at this point in their lives. We meet a young clarinetist who shares with us how he manages to breath effectively while playing extremely taxing repertoire and a young pianist shares how she tames her instrument in order to be a good collaborator with string players in chamber music

Fervida Piano Trio, from Burlingame, California featuring Sean Mori, violin, 17

Angeline Kiang, cello, 15 and Karina Tseng, piano, 17 performs Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1, Ghost, I. Allegro vivace e con brio by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Christian Chiu, piano, 17, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania performs Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 90 No. 3 by Franz Schubert.

Annabel Parker, soprano, 17, from Rockport, Maine performs Quella faimma che m’accende by Benedetto Marcello along with guest host, pianist Orli Shaham

Joshua Choi, clarinet, 15, from Palisades Park, New Jersey performs Clarinet Sonata in Eb Major, Op. 167, IV. Molto allegro by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) along with guest host, pianist Orli Shaham.

Joshua Rosenthal, violin, 16, from Damariscotta, Maine & Josie Davis, violin, From the Top alumna, from Hope, Maine perform Lime Rock by Mark O’Connor

FLASHBACK FINALE – RECORDED IN 2004 - Henry Kramer, piano, 17, from Cape Elizabeth, Maine performs Tocatta Opus 15 by Robert Muczynski

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:28 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes Op 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 28:23

19:35:13 Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 Op 16 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 31:08

20:08:40 Gustav Holst: The Planets Op 32 Manchester Chamber Choir Women BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 49:24

20:59:37 Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 1 Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862 1:32

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nick Puin: Fund Run Kent Collier, cello (CCG 07-17-16) 2:34

Nick Puin: One or the Other Paul Ferguson, trombone; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 10-11-15) 4:59

Frank Wiley: Portals of Light Jeffrey Heisler, alto sax; I-Chen Yeh, piano (CCG 10-11-15) 16:57

HyeKyung Lee: Piano Concerto No. 1 HyeKyung Lee, piano; University of Texas Wind Ensemble/Jerry Junkin, cond. (First Wave 1999) 21:55

James Wilding : The Last Archangel (2018) James Wilding, piano (Filia Mundi 5077) 7:10

21:58:48 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Hommage à S. Pickwick, Esq. P.P.M.P.C. Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111 2:15

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Beginning of the End? The Path to a COVID-19 Vaccine - Dr Susan R Bailey - Presdent, American Medical Association

22:59:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:26 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 Op 17 # 4 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 4:55

23:08:22 John Williams: Schindler's List: Remembrances Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 4:43

23:13:06 Ola Gjeilo: Phoenix Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 4:15

23:18:23 Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 5:32

23:23:56 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 6:53

23:30:49 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 8:06

23:39:55 Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 S 172/3 Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 4:30

23:44:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g Op 10 # 2 Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437839 9:47

23:54:13 Leroy Anderson: Melody on Two Notes BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 1:48

23:57:02 Robert Schumann: Liederkreis: Mondnacht Op 39 # 5 Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Decca 4850020 3:45