Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-08-2020

Published August 8, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

 

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Sarasate, Pablo de        Two Spanish Dances, Op 8            Rachel Barton, v, Samuel Sanders, p     Dorian  SARASATE, P.: Spanish Dances / Serenade andalouse / Miramar / Introduction and Tarantella / Muiniera           5:09

00:05:09           Falla, Manuel de            The Three-Cornered Hat' (1918-9)            Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Lorin Maazel      DG       Stravinsky: The Firebird - Suite / Falla: El amor brujo, El sombrero de tres picos - Dances 20:08

00:25:17           Elgar, Edward   The Spanish Lady,' Op 89          English String Orch/William Boughton  Nimbus The Spirit of England     1:45

00:27:02           Haydn, Franz Joseph    Piano Sonata No. 57 in F, H XVI:47            Lola Odiaga, forte-p      Albany  Sonatas, Variations & Transcriptions            8:02

00:35:04           Pleyel, Ignaz     Symphonie Periodique No.6 in F Cologne Chamber Orch/Helmut Muller-Bruhl        Koch     Sinfonia Concertante No. 5 - Symphonie Périodique No. 6 - Oboe Quartet (Oboenquartett) Op. 25,1    19:30

00:54:34           Boulanger, Lili   Trois pieces'      Norman Fischer, vc, Jeanne Kierman Fischer, p        Northeastern     French Masters 1:32

01:00:00           Grieg, Edvard    Song, 'Prinsessen'         Kirsten Flagstad, s, Philharmonia Orch/Warwick Braithwaite  EMI/Ang           Norwegian Songs            3:10

01:03:10           Grieg, Edvard    Romances,  Op. 39       Kirsten Flagstad, s, Philharmonia Orch/Warwick Braithwaite  EMI/Ang           Norwegian Songs            2:10

01:05:20           Grieg, Edvard    Old Norwegian Romance With Variations,  Op. 51        Gothenburg Sym/Neeme Jarvi   DG       Symphony/In Autumn/Old Norwegian Melody With Variations/Funeral March In Memory Of Rikard Nordraak          21:25

01:26:45           Grieg, Edvard    Stimmungen,'  Op. 73    Einar Steen-Nokleberg, p     Naxos   GRIEG: Piano Sonata, Op. 7 / Stimmungen / 4 Piano Pieces, Op. 1    1:44

01:28:29           Rachmaninoff, Sergei    Variations on a Theme by Chopin, Op. 22        Earl Wild, p       Chesky Earl Wild Plays Rachmaninov- Variations, Song Transcriptions       26:38

01:55:07           Praetorius, Michael        Terpsichore' (1612)       New London Consort/Philip Pickett    L'Oiseau Lyre    Dances From Terpsichore          1:56

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

 Marc Mellits: String Quartet No. 3 "Tapas" Movement 5

Friction Quartet Innova 24 4:14

R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite: Part 2 Denver Oldham, piano

Album: R. Nathaniel Dett: Piano Works by Denver Oldham

New World 367  8:29

Marc Mellits: Splinter (selections) Akropolis Reed Quintet

San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX

9:03

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring

Members of ECCO: Alex Sopp, flute; Daniel Hege, conductor

Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

25:01

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 4 for the Uncommon Woman

Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

Album: Tower: Fanfares For The Uncommon Woman, Etc / Alsop, Et Al

KOCH 7469  4:25

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G major

Helene Grimaud, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA 21:39

Andrea Mazzariello: Of and Between fivebyfive

fivebyfive, University at Buffalo, Slee Hall, Buffalo, NY

9:58

Joan Tower: Copperwave for Brass Quintet

Tim McCarthy, trumpet I ; Chris Boulais, trumpet II; Cort Roberts, horn; Jacob Musquiz, trombone;  Justin  Bain, bass trombone

Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

10:35

 

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Torelli, Giuseppe           Trumpet Sonata in D     Sandro Verzari, tr, Ensemble/Flavio Colusso      Bongiovanni      Giuseppe Torelli: Sonate, Sinfonie e Concerti - Sandro Verzari / Ensemble Seicentonovecento / Flavio Colusso  5:00

04:05:00           Elgar, Edward   In the South (Alassio)' Overture, Op. 50  Royal Phil/Yondani Butt          ASV      Elgar - In the South       21:49

04:26:49           Elgar, Edward   Canto popolare,' originally from 'In the South'            Nigel Kennedy, v, Peter Pettinger, p       Chandos           Salut D'Amour & Other Elgar Favourites           3:03

04:29:52           Landini  Ballata, La bionda treccia           London Early Music Consort/David Munrow  London Early Music Festival       1:27

04:31:19           Haydn, Franz Joseph    Oboe Concerto in C, H VIIg:C1  Pierre Pierlot, ob, Franz Liszt Chamber Orch/Janos Rolla          CBS     Haydn: Trumpet, Oboe & Flute Concertos          22:58

04:54:17           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       La clemenza di Tito,' K. 621            RIAS Chamber Cho, Chamber Orch of Europe/Yannick Nezet-Seguin            DG       La clemenza di Tito       1:36

05:00:00           Hadley, Henry Kimball   Cleopatra's Night,' Op 90           BBC Concert Orch/Rebecca Miller     Dutton  Henry Kimball Hadley: Salome – tone poem/Symphonic Suite: San Francisco/Othello Overture/Scherzo Diabolique/The Enchanted Castle/Cleopatra's Night        4:50

05:04:50           Norman, Ludvig Antonius och Cleopatra,' Op 57  Helsingborg Sym/Hans-Peter Frank  Musica Sveciae Ludvig Norman  9:06

05:13:56           Cimarosa, Domenico     Cleopatra'         Esterhazy Orch/Alessandro Amoretti          Naxos   CIMAROSA, D.: Overtures, Vol. 1 (Nicolaus Esterhazy Sinfonia, Amoretti)  4:21

05:18:17           Clementi, Muzio Monferrine', Op 49         Lilya Zilberstein, p            Hanssler Classic            Clementi           1:23

05:19:40           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Piano Sonata No. 10 in C, K. 330       Mitsuko Uchida, p          Philips   The Complete Piano Sonatas     17:55

05:37:35           Tchaikovsky, Peter        Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat, Op. 75            Kirill Gerstein, p, Czech Phil/Semyon Bychkov    London The Tchaikovsky Project      16:09

05:53:44           Grieg, Edvard    Lyric Pieces,  Op. 43     Emil Gilels, p     Philips            Great Pianists of the 20th Century: Emil Gilels    1:41

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Ernesto Nazareth: Odeon  Thomas Tirino, piano  Koch International 7547                                   

06:03:29 Ernesto Nazareth: Gaucho Thomas Tirino, piano  Koch International 7547                                     

06:06:19 Ernesto Nazareth: Fon-Fon! Thomas Tirino, piano  Koch International 7547                                    

06:09:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 5 in D, Op. 102, No. 2  Antonio Meneses, cello; Menahem Pressler, piano  Avie 2103                   

06:32:40 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1957) Elvira Santiago, piano; Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba Enrique Perez Mesa   

07:00:45 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E, K.162   Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Nonesuch 79292                                  

07:06:43 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f, K. 466  Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Nonesuch 79292                                  

07:14:05 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G, K. 432  Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Nonesuch 79292                                  

07:17:21 Antonio Carlos Jobim: The Girl from Ipanema (orch. by Patrick Hollenbeck) Boston Pops Orchestra  John Williams  Philips 422064                                                

07:20:39 Antonio Carlos Jobim: Desafinado  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra  Erich Kunzel  Telarc 80235                                                       

07:23:19 Antonio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade  Jason Vieaux, guitar  Azica 71287                                                

07:30:59 Darius Milhaud: Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano  IMP 846                                       

07:33:21 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem) Cristina Ortiz, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra  Moshe Atzmon  Decca 414348    

07:42:18 Francisco Mignone: String Quartet No. 2 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano  Sono Luminus 92147                                                      

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Hampson Sisler: Phoenix Forever IV. Phoenix Eternal

Praga Sinfonietta; Marlon Daniel, conductor

Album: Hampson Sisler: Phoenix Forever - Orchestral Music MSR Classics 4:03 

Nkeiru Okoye: Voices Shouting Out  Rick Robin, Bass; Kyra Sims, horn; Stephen Wilson, Trombone;

 Cleveland Chandler, violin;Megan Bennett, flute; Roy Benson, oboe; Robert Davis, clarinet; Colour Of Music Festival Orchestra; Marlon Daniel, conductor  Colour Of Music Festival, Memminger Auditorium, Charleston, SC 4:34

Piano Puzzler: Contestant is Kelly Ferjutz from Cleveland, OH.   11:43

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B Flat K. 454: Movement 2 Andante

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Mozart: Violin Sonatas DG 7102

Music: 8:30 (excerpt for example)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 16

Stephen Taylor, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Wu Qian, piano

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY  26:55

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Silent Noon Misa Mead, euphonium; Benjamin Powell, piano

Souvenir Bocchino Music 127 4:22

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in C for recorder and strings, after BWV 1032

Tempesta di Mare Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia, PA

12:40

Matthew Jackfert: Appalachian Impressions: Sonata for Euphonium

Misa Mead, euphonium; Yu Ting Hsu, piano

EuTuba, KSH Hall, Taipei, Taiwan  11:46

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe, Suite No. 2

Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

17:57

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:20  Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Fileuse Op 35 # 3 Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30037 5:04

10:09:44  Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 64563 10:56

10:22:33  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 22:25

10:47:33  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia'  H 263 Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord   Archiv 4794481 7:12

10:55:09  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque Op 53    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9454 4:05

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:43  Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61843 4:48

11:14:56  Cécile Chaminade: Autrefois Op 87 # 4 Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30037 3:11

11:18:56  Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil    Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8723 4:32

11:24:56  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 26:45

11:54:00  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America    Tatiana Troyanos, mezzo-soprano Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 04:47

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 20, 2019 - From Portland, Maine, this program, guest hosted by pianist Orli Shaham features conversations focusing on the unique stage of artistic development each From the Top performer is experiencing at this point in their lives.  We meet a young clarinetist who shares with us how he manages to breath effectively while playing extremely taxing repertoire and a young pianist shares how she tames her instrument in order to be a good collaborator with string players in chamber music

Fervida Piano Trio, from Burlingame, California featuring Sean Mori, violin, 17

Angeline Kiang, cello, 15 and Karina Tseng, piano, 17 performs Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1, Ghost, I. Allegro vivace e con brio by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Christian Chiu, piano, 17, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania performs Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 90 No. 3 by Franz Schubert.

Annabel Parker, soprano, 17, from Rockport, Maine performs Quella faimma che m’accende by Benedetto Marcello along with guest host, pianist Orli Shaham

Joshua Choi, clarinet, 15, from Palisades Park, New Jersey performs Clarinet Sonata in Eb Major, Op. 167, IV. Molto allegro by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) along with guest host, pianist Orli Shaham.

Joshua Rosenthal, violin, 16, from Damariscotta, Maine & Josie Davis, violin, From the Top alumna, from Hope, Maine perform Lime Rock by Mark O’Connor

FLASHBACK FINALE – RECORDED IN 2004 - Henry Kramer, piano, 17, from Cape Elizabeth, Maine performs Tocatta Opus 15 by Robert Muczynski

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:54  Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück Op 40   Danny Driver, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Hyperion 68130 15:07

13:19:41  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F  H 650  Academy for Early Music Berlin  Harm Mundi 902420 8:49

13:32:38  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 19:09

13:53:45  Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 54    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 6:36

 

14:00 SPECIAL: Piano Cleveland’s Virtu(al)oso Competition – the first of two Finals sessions featuring performances by the world’s best emerging pianists

 

16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2  BWV 1042 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 16:23

16:21:03  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 18:24

16:44:01  Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107   Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Bis 1679 7:04

16:52:39  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 48     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 060207 7:45

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Weather Report - The forecast for the hour is rain, blue skies, cloudy skies, draught, snow and ice, and even a tornado or two. We've got songs covering 60 years of musicals and just about every meteorological condition!

18:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54           00:02:16           Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Singin' in the Rain     Gene Kelly, Judy Garland          That's Entertainment Rhino            R272182

18:03:10           00:00:39           Irving Berlin       Isn't This a Lovely Day?            Orchestra         Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:03:49           00:02:56           Irving Berlin       Isn't This a Lovely Day? Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers  Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino            R272957

18:06:32           00:01:58           Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Soon It's Gonna Rain      Kenneth Nelson, Rita Gardner   The Fantasticks -- Original Cast     Decca B'way     314-543665-2

18:08:15           00:03:50           Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse   Tilll the Clouds Roll By  Joan Morris, William Bolcom      These Charming People RCA    ARL1-2491

18:12:37           00:03:12           Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler          Stormy Weather           Ethel Waters     Harold Arlen      Flapper 27031-70952

18:16:06           00:05:28           Jim Wise-Robin Miller    Raining in My Heart            Bernadette Peters         Dames at Sea -- Original Cast    Sony SK48214

18:21:37           00:01:11           Irving Berlin       Blue Skies         Al Jolson            Al Jolson at Warner Bros.          Rhino    R272544

18:22:49           00:02:52           Irving Berlin       It's a Lovely Day Tomorrow            Tainia Elg         Louisiana Purchase -- Carnegie Hall Cast  DRG DRG94766

18:26:14           00:01:02           Herbert Stothart Twister Orchestra         The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack       CBS     AK45356

18:27:13           00:01:04           Charlie Smalls   Tornado            Orchestra            The Wiz -- Original B'way Cast   Atlantic SD18137

18:28:29           00:01:42           Irving Berlin       I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm   Alice Fay          Irving Berlin       Book of the Month 60-5256

18:30:00           00:02:34           Irving Berlin       Snow    Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Peggy Lee           White Christmas -- Studio Cast  MCA MCL1777

18:32:27           00:01:55           Hugh Martin      Ice        Tab Hunter       Hans Brinker --TV Cast          Sepia    1121

18:34:45           00:01:57           Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Sweet Wind Blowin' My Way Tammy Grimes Yip Harburg Revisited    Painted Smiles            PS1375

18:36:42           00:02:44           Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler          Ill Wind            Maxine Sullivan The Great Songs From the Cotton Club  Stash    ST244

18:39:37           00:01:50           Cole Porter       Too Darn Hot    Lorenzo Fuller            Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast      Sony     SK60536

18:41:24           00:03:29           Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Gonna Be Another Hot Day            Stephen Douglass         110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     1085-2-RG

18:45:04           00:00:53           Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva     Look for the Silver Lining      George Feyer    George Feyer Plays Jerome Kern            Vanguard          OVC6015

18:45:53           00:02:52           Rick Besoyan    Look for a Sky of Blue    Eileen Brennan            Little Mary Sunshine -- Original Cast       Angel    7777-64774

18:48:42           00:03:11           Dorothy Fields-Jerome Kern      April Snow            Barbara Cook    Close as Pages in a Book          DRG DRG91412

18:52:08           00:00:52           George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down         Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy         SonySK60659

18:53:03           00:03:56           Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Filler: Singin' in the Rain        Gene Kelly        Singin' in the Rain -- Original Soundtrack            Rhino    R271963

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:09  Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2     Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 17:03

19:23:45  Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 35:22

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Frank Rosenwein, oboe - recorded live in Severance Hall

Paul Hindemith: Kammermusik No. 1 Op 24/1

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto in D

Hector Berlioz: ‘Symphonie fantastique’ Op 14   

 

21:55:50  Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80130 4:31

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Royal Canadian Air Farce offers bits about food - "Oatbran and Lobster Cereal," "The International House of Sauerkraut," and "Amy's Kitchen Adventure"…Cole Porter's "Brush Up on Your Shakespeare" and "So in Love" in English and German… Mark Levy and This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:52  Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97   Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:50

23:08:43  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 # 4 Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 3:54

23:12:37  Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1  Slovak Radio Symphony Michael Dittrich MarcoPolo 223246 3:01

23:16:17  Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings     London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:21:16  Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet  D 956 Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2307 13:44

23:35:00  William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem     Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 4:53

23:40:52  Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:21

23:44:13  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21  K 467 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:03

23:51:17  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie    Marina Lomazov, piano   Lomazov 100 3:29

23:55:20  Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle    Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:16

23:58:55  Mohammed Fairouz: Piano Miniature No. 6 "Addio"    Lara Downes, piano   Steinway 30016 2:12

 