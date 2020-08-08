WCLV Program Guide 08-08-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Sarasate, Pablo de Two Spanish Dances, Op 8 Rachel Barton, v, Samuel Sanders, p Dorian SARASATE, P.: Spanish Dances / Serenade andalouse / Miramar / Introduction and Tarantella / Muiniera 5:09

00:05:09 Falla, Manuel de The Three-Cornered Hat' (1918-9) Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Lorin Maazel DG Stravinsky: The Firebird - Suite / Falla: El amor brujo, El sombrero de tres picos - Dances 20:08

00:25:17 Elgar, Edward The Spanish Lady,' Op 89 English String Orch/William Boughton Nimbus The Spirit of England 1:45

00:27:02 Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Sonata No. 57 in F, H XVI:47 Lola Odiaga, forte-p Albany Sonatas, Variations & Transcriptions 8:02

00:35:04 Pleyel, Ignaz Symphonie Periodique No.6 in F Cologne Chamber Orch/Helmut Muller-Bruhl Koch Sinfonia Concertante No. 5 - Symphonie Périodique No. 6 - Oboe Quartet (Oboenquartett) Op. 25,1 19:30

00:54:34 Boulanger, Lili Trois pieces' Norman Fischer, vc, Jeanne Kierman Fischer, p Northeastern French Masters 1:32

01:00:00 Grieg, Edvard Song, 'Prinsessen' Kirsten Flagstad, s, Philharmonia Orch/Warwick Braithwaite EMI/Ang Norwegian Songs 3:10

01:03:10 Grieg, Edvard Romances, Op. 39 Kirsten Flagstad, s, Philharmonia Orch/Warwick Braithwaite EMI/Ang Norwegian Songs 2:10

01:05:20 Grieg, Edvard Old Norwegian Romance With Variations, Op. 51 Gothenburg Sym/Neeme Jarvi DG Symphony/In Autumn/Old Norwegian Melody With Variations/Funeral March In Memory Of Rikard Nordraak 21:25

01:26:45 Grieg, Edvard Stimmungen,' Op. 73 Einar Steen-Nokleberg, p Naxos GRIEG: Piano Sonata, Op. 7 / Stimmungen / 4 Piano Pieces, Op. 1 1:44

01:28:29 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Variations on a Theme by Chopin, Op. 22 Earl Wild, p Chesky Earl Wild Plays Rachmaninov- Variations, Song Transcriptions 26:38

01:55:07 Praetorius, Michael Terpsichore' (1612) New London Consort/Philip Pickett L'Oiseau Lyre Dances From Terpsichore 1:56

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Marc Mellits: String Quartet No. 3 "Tapas" Movement 5

Friction Quartet Innova 24 4:14

R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite: Part 2 Denver Oldham, piano

Album: R. Nathaniel Dett: Piano Works by Denver Oldham

New World 367 8:29

Marc Mellits: Splinter (selections) Akropolis Reed Quintet

San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX

9:03

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring

Members of ECCO: Alex Sopp, flute; Daniel Hege, conductor

Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

25:01

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 4 for the Uncommon Woman

Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

Album: Tower: Fanfares For The Uncommon Woman, Etc / Alsop, Et Al

KOCH 7469 4:25

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G major

Helene Grimaud, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA 21:39

Andrea Mazzariello: Of and Between fivebyfive

fivebyfive, University at Buffalo, Slee Hall, Buffalo, NY

9:58

Joan Tower: Copperwave for Brass Quintet

Tim McCarthy, trumpet I ; Chris Boulais, trumpet II; Cort Roberts, horn; Jacob Musquiz, trombone; Justin Bain, bass trombone

Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

10:35

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Torelli, Giuseppe Trumpet Sonata in D Sandro Verzari, tr, Ensemble/Flavio Colusso Bongiovanni Giuseppe Torelli: Sonate, Sinfonie e Concerti - Sandro Verzari / Ensemble Seicentonovecento / Flavio Colusso 5:00

04:05:00 Elgar, Edward In the South (Alassio)' Overture, Op. 50 Royal Phil/Yondani Butt ASV Elgar - In the South 21:49

04:26:49 Elgar, Edward Canto popolare,' originally from 'In the South' Nigel Kennedy, v, Peter Pettinger, p Chandos Salut D'Amour & Other Elgar Favourites 3:03

04:29:52 Landini Ballata, La bionda treccia London Early Music Consort/David Munrow London Early Music Festival 1:27

04:31:19 Haydn, Franz Joseph Oboe Concerto in C, H VIIg:C1 Pierre Pierlot, ob, Franz Liszt Chamber Orch/Janos Rolla CBS Haydn: Trumpet, Oboe & Flute Concertos 22:58

04:54:17 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus La clemenza di Tito,' K. 621 RIAS Chamber Cho, Chamber Orch of Europe/Yannick Nezet-Seguin DG La clemenza di Tito 1:36

05:00:00 Hadley, Henry Kimball Cleopatra's Night,' Op 90 BBC Concert Orch/Rebecca Miller Dutton Henry Kimball Hadley: Salome – tone poem/Symphonic Suite: San Francisco/Othello Overture/Scherzo Diabolique/The Enchanted Castle/Cleopatra's Night 4:50

05:04:50 Norman, Ludvig Antonius och Cleopatra,' Op 57 Helsingborg Sym/Hans-Peter Frank Musica Sveciae Ludvig Norman 9:06

05:13:56 Cimarosa, Domenico Cleopatra' Esterhazy Orch/Alessandro Amoretti Naxos CIMAROSA, D.: Overtures, Vol. 1 (Nicolaus Esterhazy Sinfonia, Amoretti) 4:21

05:18:17 Clementi, Muzio Monferrine', Op 49 Lilya Zilberstein, p Hanssler Classic Clementi 1:23

05:19:40 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Sonata No. 10 in C, K. 330 Mitsuko Uchida, p Philips The Complete Piano Sonatas 17:55

05:37:35 Tchaikovsky, Peter Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat, Op. 75 Kirill Gerstein, p, Czech Phil/Semyon Bychkov London The Tchaikovsky Project 16:09

05:53:44 Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 43 Emil Gilels, p Philips Great Pianists of the 20th Century: Emil Gilels 1:41

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Ernesto Nazareth: Odeon Thomas Tirino, piano Koch International 7547

06:03:29 Ernesto Nazareth: Gaucho Thomas Tirino, piano Koch International 7547

06:06:19 Ernesto Nazareth: Fon-Fon! Thomas Tirino, piano Koch International 7547

06:09:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 5 in D, Op. 102, No. 2 Antonio Meneses, cello; Menahem Pressler, piano Avie 2103

06:32:40 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1957) Elvira Santiago, piano; Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba Enrique Perez Mesa

07:00:45 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E, K.162 Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

07:06:43 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f, K. 466 Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

07:14:05 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G, K. 432 Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

07:17:21 Antonio Carlos Jobim: The Girl from Ipanema (orch. by Patrick Hollenbeck) Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Philips 422064

07:20:39 Antonio Carlos Jobim: Desafinado Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80235

07:23:19 Antonio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

07:30:59 Darius Milhaud: Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano IMP 846

07:33:21 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem) Cristina Ortiz, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon Decca 414348

07:42:18 Francisco Mignone: String Quartet No. 2 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Hampson Sisler: Phoenix Forever IV. Phoenix Eternal

Praga Sinfonietta; Marlon Daniel, conductor

Album: Hampson Sisler: Phoenix Forever - Orchestral Music MSR Classics 4:03

Nkeiru Okoye: Voices Shouting Out Rick Robin, Bass; Kyra Sims, horn; Stephen Wilson, Trombone;

Cleveland Chandler, violin;Megan Bennett, flute; Roy Benson, oboe; Robert Davis, clarinet; Colour Of Music Festival Orchestra; Marlon Daniel, conductor Colour Of Music Festival, Memminger Auditorium, Charleston, SC 4:34

Piano Puzzler: Contestant is Kelly Ferjutz from Cleveland, OH. 11:43

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B Flat K. 454: Movement 2 Andante

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Mozart: Violin Sonatas DG 7102

Music: 8:30 (excerpt for example)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 16

Stephen Taylor, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Wu Qian, piano

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY 26:55

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Silent Noon Misa Mead, euphonium; Benjamin Powell, piano

Souvenir Bocchino Music 127 4:22

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in C for recorder and strings, after BWV 1032

Tempesta di Mare Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia, PA

12:40

Matthew Jackfert: Appalachian Impressions: Sonata for Euphonium

Misa Mead, euphonium; Yu Ting Hsu, piano

EuTuba, KSH Hall, Taipei, Taiwan 11:46

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe, Suite No. 2

Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

17:57

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:20 Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Fileuse Op 35 # 3 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 5:04

10:09:44 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 64563 10:56

10:22:33 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 22:25

10:47:33 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' H 263 Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord Archiv 4794481 7:12

10:55:09 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque Op 53 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9454 4:05

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:43 Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61843 4:48

11:14:56 Cécile Chaminade: Autrefois Op 87 # 4 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 3:11

11:18:56 Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8723 4:32

11:24:56 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 26:45

11:54:00 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America Tatiana Troyanos, mezzo-soprano Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 04:47

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 20, 2019 - From Portland, Maine, this program, guest hosted by pianist Orli Shaham features conversations focusing on the unique stage of artistic development each From the Top performer is experiencing at this point in their lives. We meet a young clarinetist who shares with us how he manages to breath effectively while playing extremely taxing repertoire and a young pianist shares how she tames her instrument in order to be a good collaborator with string players in chamber music

Fervida Piano Trio, from Burlingame, California featuring Sean Mori, violin, 17

Angeline Kiang, cello, 15 and Karina Tseng, piano, 17 performs Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1, Ghost, I. Allegro vivace e con brio by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Christian Chiu, piano, 17, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania performs Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 90 No. 3 by Franz Schubert.

Annabel Parker, soprano, 17, from Rockport, Maine performs Quella faimma che m’accende by Benedetto Marcello along with guest host, pianist Orli Shaham

Joshua Choi, clarinet, 15, from Palisades Park, New Jersey performs Clarinet Sonata in Eb Major, Op. 167, IV. Molto allegro by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) along with guest host, pianist Orli Shaham.

Joshua Rosenthal, violin, 16, from Damariscotta, Maine & Josie Davis, violin, From the Top alumna, from Hope, Maine perform Lime Rock by Mark O’Connor

FLASHBACK FINALE – RECORDED IN 2004 - Henry Kramer, piano, 17, from Cape Elizabeth, Maine performs Tocatta Opus 15 by Robert Muczynski

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:54 Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück Op 40 Danny Driver, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Hyperion 68130 15:07

13:19:41 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F H 650 Academy for Early Music Berlin Harm Mundi 902420 8:49

13:32:38 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 19:09

13:53:45 Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 54 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 6:36

14:00 SPECIAL: Piano Cleveland’s Virtu(al)oso Competition – the first of two Finals sessions featuring performances by the world’s best emerging pianists

16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 BWV 1042 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 16:23

16:21:03 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 18:24

16:44:01 Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107 Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Bis 1679 7:04

16:52:39 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 48 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 060207 7:45

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Weather Report - The forecast for the hour is rain, blue skies, cloudy skies, draught, snow and ice, and even a tornado or two. We've got songs covering 60 years of musicals and just about every meteorological condition!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:16 Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly, Judy Garland That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:03:10 00:00:39 Irving Berlin Isn't This a Lovely Day? Orchestra Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:03:49 00:02:56 Irving Berlin Isn't This a Lovely Day? Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:06:32 00:01:58 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Soon It's Gonna Rain Kenneth Nelson, Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543665-2

18:08:15 00:03:50 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Tilll the Clouds Roll By Joan Morris, William Bolcom These Charming People RCA ARL1-2491

18:12:37 00:03:12 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Stormy Weather Ethel Waters Harold Arlen Flapper 27031-70952

18:16:06 00:05:28 Jim Wise-Robin Miller Raining in My Heart Bernadette Peters Dames at Sea -- Original Cast Sony SK48214

18:21:37 00:01:11 Irving Berlin Blue Skies Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros. Rhino R272544

18:22:49 00:02:52 Irving Berlin It's a Lovely Day Tomorrow Tainia Elg Louisiana Purchase -- Carnegie Hall Cast DRG DRG94766

18:26:14 00:01:02 Herbert Stothart Twister Orchestra The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack CBS AK45356

18:27:13 00:01:04 Charlie Smalls Tornado Orchestra The Wiz -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD18137

18:28:29 00:01:42 Irving Berlin I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm Alice Fay Irving Berlin Book of the Month 60-5256

18:30:00 00:02:34 Irving Berlin Snow Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Peggy Lee White Christmas -- Studio Cast MCA MCL1777

18:32:27 00:01:55 Hugh Martin Ice Tab Hunter Hans Brinker --TV Cast Sepia 1121

18:34:45 00:01:57 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Sweet Wind Blowin' My Way Tammy Grimes Yip Harburg Revisited Painted Smiles PS1375

18:36:42 00:02:44 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Ill Wind Maxine Sullivan The Great Songs From the Cotton Club Stash ST244

18:39:37 00:01:50 Cole Porter Too Darn Hot Lorenzo Fuller Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536

18:41:24 00:03:29 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Gonna Be Another Hot Day Stephen Douglass 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG

18:45:04 00:00:53 Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva Look for the Silver Lining George Feyer George Feyer Plays Jerome Kern Vanguard OVC6015

18:45:53 00:02:52 Rick Besoyan Look for a Sky of Blue Eileen Brennan Little Mary Sunshine -- Original Cast Angel 7777-64774

18:48:42 00:03:11 Dorothy Fields-Jerome Kern April Snow Barbara Cook Close as Pages in a Book DRG DRG91412

18:52:08 00:00:52 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy SonySK60659

18:53:03 00:03:56 Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Filler: Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly Singin' in the Rain -- Original Soundtrack Rhino R271963

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:09 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 17:03

19:23:45 Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 35:22

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Frank Rosenwein, oboe - recorded live in Severance Hall

Paul Hindemith: Kammermusik No. 1 Op 24/1

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto in D

Hector Berlioz: ‘Symphonie fantastique’ Op 14

21:55:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80130 4:31

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Royal Canadian Air Farce offers bits about food - "Oatbran and Lobster Cereal," "The International House of Sauerkraut," and "Amy's Kitchen Adventure"…Cole Porter's "Brush Up on Your Shakespeare" and "So in Love" in English and German… Mark Levy and This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:52 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:50

23:08:43 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 # 4 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:54

23:12:37 Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1 Slovak Radio Symphony Michael Dittrich MarcoPolo 223246 3:01

23:16:17 Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:21:16 Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet D 956 Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307 13:44

23:35:00 William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 4:53

23:40:52 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:21

23:44:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:03

23:51:17 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 3:29

23:55:20 Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:16

23:58:55 Mohammed Fairouz: Piano Miniature No. 6 "Addio" Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 2:12