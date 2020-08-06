© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-06-2020

Published August 6, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Saint-Saens, Camille     elegie,' Op. 143 Philippe Graffin, v, Pascal Devoyon, p        Hyperion           Saint-Saëns: Music for Violin      4:57

00:04:57           Saint-Saens, Camille     Samson and Delilah'      Dresden Staatskapelle/Silvio Varviso       Philips   Overtures & Intermezzi  7:28

00:12:25           Luigini, Alexander          Grande Fantaisie' on themes fr 'Samson et Dalila'          London Phil/Geoffrey Simon       Cala     Saint-Saëns: Africa, Jota Aragonese, Etc        13:35

00:26:00           Anonymous 13th century, French           Dance, La doucours            The Dufay Collective      Chandos           Music Of The Trouveres 1:42

00:27:42           Rachmaninoff, Sergei    Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-sharp minor, Op. 1    Krystian Zimerman, p, Boston Sym/Seiji Ozawa  DG       Rachmaninov: Piano Concertos Nos 1 & 2 * Zimerman / Boston Symphony Orchestra / Ozawa            26:32

00:54:14           RIQUIER, Guiraut         Jesu Crist         Martin Best Medieval Ensemble         Nimbus The Last Of The Troubaours      1:38

01:00:00           Strauss, Richard            Five Songs, Op. 39        Michelle Breedt, s, Nina Schumann, p     Two Pianists     Strauss: Complete Songs            5:04

01:05:04           Blumer, Theodor           Wind Quintet, Op 52      Moran Wind Quintet Crystal  Wind Chamber Music of Theodor Blumer            21:42

01:26:46           Strauss, Richard            Six Songs, Op. 67         Martin Mitterutzner, br, Malcolm Martineau, p    Two Pianists     Strauss: Complete Songs   1:31

01:28:17           Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 1 in D, D. 82       Menuhin Orch/Yehudi Menuhin    EMI/Ang           Schubert: Symphony No 1 & 3 in D Major.   26:23

01:54:40           Clementi, Muzio Monferrine', Op 49         Lilya Zilberstein, p            Hanssler Classic            Clementi           1:40

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Hampson Sisler: Phoenix Forever IV. Phoenix Eternal Praga Sinfonietta; Marlon Daniel, conductor Album: Hampson Sisler: Phoenix Forever - Orchestral Music MSR Classics Music: 4:03

Nkeiru Okoye: Voices Shouting Out Rick Robin, Bass; Kyra Sims, horn; Stephen Wilson, Trombone; Cleveland Chandler, violin;Megan Bennett, flute; Roy Benson, oboe; Robert Davis, clarinet; Colour Of Music Festival Orchestra; Marlon Daniel, conductor Colour Of Music Festival, Memminger Auditorium, Charleston, SC Music: 4:34

Piano Puzzler: Contestant is Kelly Ferjutz from Cleveland, OH.Music: 11:43

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B Flat K. 454: Movement 2 Andante Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Mozart: Violin Sonatas DG 7102 Music: 8:30 (excerpt for example)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 16 Stephen Taylor, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Wu Qian, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 26:55

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4 in E-Flat Major BWV 1010 Movement 1 Prelude Alisa Weilerstein, cello Album: Bach: Cello Suites, BWV 1007 – 1012 PentaTone Records 518675 Music: 4:34

Richard Wagner, arr. Franz Liszt: Isolde's Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 6:54

Valerie Coleman: Suite: Portraits of Josephine Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago Chicago, IL Music: 14:33

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 22:38

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Purcell, Henry   King Arthur'       Freiburg Baroque Orch/Thomas Hengelbrock        RCA-DHM         Purcell: Instrumental Suites            5:31

04:05:31           Bax, Arnold       Tintagel' (1917-19)        Ulster Orch/Bryden Thomson          Chandos           Bax: Symphony No 4 · Tintagel  14:57

04:20:28           Vaughan Williams, Ralph           March, 'Sea Songs'            Cleveland Symphonic Winds/Frederick Fennell   Telarc   Olympic Theme  4:01

04:24:29           Keel, Frederick  Three Saltwater Ballads' Bryn Terfel, b-br, Malcolm Martineau, p    DG       Silent Noon       1:38

04:26:07           Hubay, Jeno     Violin Concerto No.3 in g, Op 99 Hagai Shaham, v, BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins      Hyperion            Hubay: Violin Concertos 3 & 4    28:53

04:55:00           Hubay, Jeno     Poemes hongrois,' Op 27           Shagai Shaham, v, Arnon Erez, p          Hyperion           Scènes de la csárda      1:37

05:00:00           Conradi, August Zigeuner-Polka' Leslie Howard, p            Hyperion           The Complete Liszt Piano Music 5:14

05:05:14           Liszt, Franz       Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-flat    Leslie Howard, p, Budapest Sym/Karl Anton Rickenbacher        Hyperion           Liszt Complete Piano Works  13:56

05:19:10           Liszt, Franz       Responsories and Antiphons'     Leslie Howard, p         Hyperion           Responsories and Antiphons      1:31

05:20:41           Roussel, Albert  String Quartet, Op 56    Parisii String Quartet            Adda    French Quartets            20:18

05:40:59           Faure, Gabriel   Pelleas et Melisande,' Op. 80     Branford Marsalis, sx, English Chamber Orch/Andrew Litton          CBS     Romances For Saxophone       3:35

05:44:34           Roger-Ducasse, Jean-Jules       Hommage a` Faure'            Vladimir Valjarevic, p, Svetla Kaltcheva, v           Labor    Music of Tribute 3           9:34

05:54:08           Poulenc, Francis           Les animaux modeles' (1939)            French National Orch/Charles Dutoit      London Poulenc: Aubade, Les Biches, Etc.      1:44

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:12  John Field: Nocturne No. 17    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 3:52

06:12:35  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 485 11:27

06:25:26  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle Op 11 # 1 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 3062 5:30

06:31:20  Ulysses Kay: Theater Set: Overture     Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 061 4:28

06:41:23  Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture Op 73    Moscow Symphony Igor Golovschin Naxos 553839 10:42

06:53:41  Stephen Paulus: Prairie Songs: The Old Church    Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:16

06:57:35  Johann Strauss: Radetzky March Op 228    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 3:12

07:04:57  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E  Kk 380 Federico Colli, piano   Chandos 40 5:25

07:13:59  Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 13:22

07:28:39  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 3:15

07:34:05  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 30 # 2  Delmé String Quartet  Hyperion 66568 4:41

07:45:02  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G  H 666  Academy for Early Music Berlin  Harm Mundi 902420 9:46

07:55:09  Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie'     Waverly Consort Michael Jaffee Vanguard 8201 4:19

08:08:11  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in d Op 3 # 5  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Erato 94354 9:20

08:20:16  Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets     Orchestre d'Auvergne Jean Jacques Kantorow Denon 3871 11:06

08:31:34  John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 5:02

08:42:09  George Gershwin: Cuban Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

08:53:41  Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow    June Anderson, soprano London Symphony Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 05:37

09:02:58  Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta     London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 15:47

09:19:21  Clarence Cameron White: Levee Dance Op 26 # 2 Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 3:50

09:25:09  Alfred Newman: Street Scene     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 6:24

09:32:55  Leopold Stokowski: William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 4:30

09:38:53  Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3   3  Aulos Wind Quintet  Schwann 310011 13:55

09:54:39  Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme     Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 3:59

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:41  Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 8  BWV 779 Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 66746 0:43

10:00:54  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue à la gigue  BWV 577  BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 2:56

10:05:36  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

10:17:22  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

10:25:15  Tommaso Traetta: Armida: Overture     Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 5:19

10:31:50  Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree     Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:14

10:39:30  Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra     City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harm Mundi 906011 5:05

10:46:01  Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet Op 14 # 1 Daniell Revenaugh, piano   Seraphim 73300 3:53

10:51:13  Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto Op 16   Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 44849 29:39

11:22:24  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13  K 333 Alfred Brendel, piano   Philips 468048 7:58

11:31:50  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G  H 666  Academy for Early Music Berlin  Harm Mundi 902420 9:46

11:43:34  Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:22

11:56:37  Jacques Ibert: Entr'acte    Paul Fried, flute   GoldenTone 1 3:00

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:45  Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun    Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100303 10:15

12:22:34  Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3 Op 44    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 34:05

12:57:29  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più    Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 2:40

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:56  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 119 # 3 Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 1820 1:29

13:02:47  Franz Schubert: Auf dem Wasser zu singen  D 774 Daniel Hope, violin   DeutGram 15312 2:58

13:07:52  Alexander Glazunov: Concerto Ballata Op 109   Wen-Sinn Yang, cello Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 19:50

13:28:28  Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4  H 18:4 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes EMI 56960 3:28

13:35:48  Joseph Haydn: Finale 'B' from Symphony No. 53     Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller Signum 434 4:11

13:42:03  Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta     Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 15:50

13:58:35  Percy Grainger: Country Gardens    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 1:46

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms (arr. Joseph Joachim and Bion Tsang): 21 Hungarian Dances, WoO 1 (excerpts): No. 4 In B Minor Anton Nel, piano & Bion Tsang, violin Album: Bion Tsang and Anton Nel Live In Concert Artek Music: 4:14

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C Major D.956 Axel Strauss, violin; Ara Gregorian, violin; Dimitri Murrath, viola; David Requiro, cello; Meta Weiss, cello Manchester Music Festival, Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester, VT Music: 15:11

Johann Sebastien Bach: Concerto for Two Violins in D minor BWV 1043 Hilary Hahn and Margaret Batjer, violins; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Royce Hall, Westwood, CA Music: 14:18

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet Stephen Rose, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Toby Appel, viola; Phillip Ying, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 14:23

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in C-sharp minor, Op. 50, No. 3 Leon Fleisher, piano Album: Two Hands - Bach, Chopin, Etc. Vanguard 1551 Music: 4:29

Reinhold Glière: Selections from Eight Duos for Violin and Cello, Op. 39 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Edward Arron, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 7:47

Bryce Dessner: Concerto for Two Pianos Katia Labeque, piano; Mareille Labeque, piano; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 22:20

Johann Sebastian Bach: Capriccio "On the Departure of a Brother" Leon Fleisher, piano Album: The Journey Vanguard 1796 Music: 10:05

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Leon Fleisher, piano Album: Leon Fleisher: Two Hands Vanguard 1551 Music: 5:01 (exerpt - :31s in the clear)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:58:26  Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 4:25

16:06:59  Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 3:45

16:13:16  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 Op 36    Academy for Early Music Berlin  Harm Mundi 902420 12:11

16:27:56  John Williams: Midway: March     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:08

16:35:59  Louis Théodore Gouvy: Finale from Symphony No. 4     German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 6:15

16:43:49  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle Op 67   Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 8:04

16:54:25  Radiohead: Pyramid Song    Voces8   Decca 29601 4:29

17:03:36  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   EMI 57296 6:15

17:12:14  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36    Academy for Early Music Berlin  Harm Mundi 902420 10:47

17:24:51  Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' Op 100    Swedish Chamber Orchestra Thomas Dausgaard Bis 1569 8:35

17:36:31  Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a  RV 422 Mischa Maisky, cello Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447022 4:07

17:41:46  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica  RV 151  La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 4:05

17:46:53  Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 25    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 6:57

17:54:08  Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio     Neave Trio  Chandos 20139 5:50

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:11  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23  K 488 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 13276 26:47

18:37:25  Johann Strauss Jr: Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 4:49

18:43:52  Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus    Vienna Singverein Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 3:47

18:49:08  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in G  RV 146  Taverner Players Andrew Parrott EMI 54208 5:38

18:54:59  Thomas Tallis: Audivi vocem    Tallis Scholars   Gimell 34 4:09

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:08  Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien Op 45    Dallas Symphony Jaap van Zweden DSO Live 2009 16:02

19:20:15  Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite Op 57a    Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61939 36:08

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:06  Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite     BBC National Orch of Wales Mark Wigglesworth BBC 63 18:14

20:21:10  Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 439869 22:29

20:45:08  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat  WoO 6 Robert Levin, fortepiano Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 453438 10:54

20:56:32  George Frideric Handel: Minuet from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 5  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447733 3:20

21:03:12  Ernest Chausson: Poème Op 25   Julia Fischer, violin Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Decca 15535 16:02

21:21:14  William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 Op 2 # 1  Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 7:07

21:29:28  George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu'    Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor Les Violons du Roy Jonathan Cohen Decca Gold 28648 3:14

21:34:17  Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite Op 13   Sarah Lindloff, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 12:17

21:49:00  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73   Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 37:25

22:27:45  Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 17:34

22:46:45  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68288 8:15

22:56:00  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 Op 69 # 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6669 4:27

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:11  Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums     Quartetto di Cremona  Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:08:14  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 2930 3:31

23:11:45  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 Op 59 # 5  Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:23

23:17:07  Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella    Anonymous 4   Harm Mundi 2907546 3:33

23:20:40  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35  K 385  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 8:55

23:29:36  Alexander Glazunov: Meditation Op 32   Rachel Barton Pine, violin Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 4:06

23:34:20  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 9 Op 32 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano   RCA 300350 4:36

23:38:56  Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48    East Coast Chamber Orch  E1 Music 7784 9:58

23:48:54  Bill Evans: Peace Piece    Igor Levit, piano   Sony 542445 6:00

23:56:00  Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12   Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 3:04