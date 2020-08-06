WCLV Program Guide 08-06-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Saint-Saens, Camille elegie,' Op. 143 Philippe Graffin, v, Pascal Devoyon, p Hyperion Saint-Saëns: Music for Violin 4:57

00:04:57 Saint-Saens, Camille Samson and Delilah' Dresden Staatskapelle/Silvio Varviso Philips Overtures & Intermezzi 7:28

00:12:25 Luigini, Alexander Grande Fantaisie' on themes fr 'Samson et Dalila' London Phil/Geoffrey Simon Cala Saint-Saëns: Africa, Jota Aragonese, Etc 13:35

00:26:00 Anonymous 13th century, French Dance, La doucours The Dufay Collective Chandos Music Of The Trouveres 1:42

00:27:42 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-sharp minor, Op. 1 Krystian Zimerman, p, Boston Sym/Seiji Ozawa DG Rachmaninov: Piano Concertos Nos 1 & 2 * Zimerman / Boston Symphony Orchestra / Ozawa 26:32

00:54:14 RIQUIER, Guiraut Jesu Crist Martin Best Medieval Ensemble Nimbus The Last Of The Troubaours 1:38

01:00:00 Strauss, Richard Five Songs, Op. 39 Michelle Breedt, s, Nina Schumann, p Two Pianists Strauss: Complete Songs 5:04

01:05:04 Blumer, Theodor Wind Quintet, Op 52 Moran Wind Quintet Crystal Wind Chamber Music of Theodor Blumer 21:42

01:26:46 Strauss, Richard Six Songs, Op. 67 Martin Mitterutzner, br, Malcolm Martineau, p Two Pianists Strauss: Complete Songs 1:31

01:28:17 Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 1 in D, D. 82 Menuhin Orch/Yehudi Menuhin EMI/Ang Schubert: Symphony No 1 & 3 in D Major. 26:23

01:54:40 Clementi, Muzio Monferrine', Op 49 Lilya Zilberstein, p Hanssler Classic Clementi 1:40

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Hampson Sisler: Phoenix Forever IV. Phoenix Eternal Praga Sinfonietta; Marlon Daniel, conductor Album: Hampson Sisler: Phoenix Forever - Orchestral Music MSR Classics Music: 4:03

Nkeiru Okoye: Voices Shouting Out Rick Robin, Bass; Kyra Sims, horn; Stephen Wilson, Trombone; Cleveland Chandler, violin;Megan Bennett, flute; Roy Benson, oboe; Robert Davis, clarinet; Colour Of Music Festival Orchestra; Marlon Daniel, conductor Colour Of Music Festival, Memminger Auditorium, Charleston, SC Music: 4:34

Piano Puzzler: Contestant is Kelly Ferjutz from Cleveland, OH.Music: 11:43

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B Flat K. 454: Movement 2 Andante Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Mozart: Violin Sonatas DG 7102 Music: 8:30 (excerpt for example)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 16 Stephen Taylor, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Wu Qian, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 26:55

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4 in E-Flat Major BWV 1010 Movement 1 Prelude Alisa Weilerstein, cello Album: Bach: Cello Suites, BWV 1007 – 1012 PentaTone Records 518675 Music: 4:34

Richard Wagner, arr. Franz Liszt: Isolde's Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 6:54

Valerie Coleman: Suite: Portraits of Josephine Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago Chicago, IL Music: 14:33

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 22:38

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Purcell, Henry King Arthur' Freiburg Baroque Orch/Thomas Hengelbrock RCA-DHM Purcell: Instrumental Suites 5:31

04:05:31 Bax, Arnold Tintagel' (1917-19) Ulster Orch/Bryden Thomson Chandos Bax: Symphony No 4 · Tintagel 14:57

04:20:28 Vaughan Williams, Ralph March, 'Sea Songs' Cleveland Symphonic Winds/Frederick Fennell Telarc Olympic Theme 4:01

04:24:29 Keel, Frederick Three Saltwater Ballads' Bryn Terfel, b-br, Malcolm Martineau, p DG Silent Noon 1:38

04:26:07 Hubay, Jeno Violin Concerto No.3 in g, Op 99 Hagai Shaham, v, BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins Hyperion Hubay: Violin Concertos 3 & 4 28:53

04:55:00 Hubay, Jeno Poemes hongrois,' Op 27 Shagai Shaham, v, Arnon Erez, p Hyperion Scènes de la csárda 1:37

05:00:00 Conradi, August Zigeuner-Polka' Leslie Howard, p Hyperion The Complete Liszt Piano Music 5:14

05:05:14 Liszt, Franz Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-flat Leslie Howard, p, Budapest Sym/Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion Liszt Complete Piano Works 13:56

05:19:10 Liszt, Franz Responsories and Antiphons' Leslie Howard, p Hyperion Responsories and Antiphons 1:31

05:20:41 Roussel, Albert String Quartet, Op 56 Parisii String Quartet Adda French Quartets 20:18

05:40:59 Faure, Gabriel Pelleas et Melisande,' Op. 80 Branford Marsalis, sx, English Chamber Orch/Andrew Litton CBS Romances For Saxophone 3:35

05:44:34 Roger-Ducasse, Jean-Jules Hommage a` Faure' Vladimir Valjarevic, p, Svetla Kaltcheva, v Labor Music of Tribute 3 9:34

05:54:08 Poulenc, Francis Les animaux modeles' (1939) French National Orch/Charles Dutoit London Poulenc: Aubade, Les Biches, Etc. 1:44

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:12 John Field: Nocturne No. 17 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 3:52

06:12:35 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 485 11:27

06:25:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle Op 11 # 1 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062 5:30

06:31:20 Ulysses Kay: Theater Set: Overture Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 061 4:28

06:41:23 Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture Op 73 Moscow Symphony Igor Golovschin Naxos 553839 10:42

06:53:41 Stephen Paulus: Prairie Songs: The Old Church Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:16

06:57:35 Johann Strauss: Radetzky March Op 228 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 3:12

07:04:57 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E Kk 380 Federico Colli, piano Chandos 40 5:25

07:13:59 Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 13:22

07:28:39 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 3:15

07:34:05 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 30 # 2 Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568 4:41

07:45:02 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G H 666 Academy for Early Music Berlin Harm Mundi 902420 9:46

07:55:09 Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie' Waverly Consort Michael Jaffee Vanguard 8201 4:19

08:08:11 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in d Op 3 # 5 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Erato 94354 9:20

08:20:16 Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets Orchestre d'Auvergne Jean Jacques Kantorow Denon 3871 11:06

08:31:34 John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 5:02

08:42:09 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

08:53:41 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow June Anderson, soprano London Symphony Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 05:37

09:02:58 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 15:47

09:19:21 Clarence Cameron White: Levee Dance Op 26 # 2 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 3:50

09:25:09 Alfred Newman: Street Scene Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 6:24

09:32:55 Leopold Stokowski: William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 4:30

09:38:53 Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 3 Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011 13:55

09:54:39 Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 3:59

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 8 BWV 779 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 0:43

10:00:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue à la gigue BWV 577 BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 2:56

10:05:36 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

10:17:22 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

10:25:15 Tommaso Traetta: Armida: Overture Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 5:19

10:31:50 Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:14

10:39:30 Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harm Mundi 906011 5:05

10:46:01 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet Op 14 # 1 Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300 3:53

10:51:13 Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto Op 16 Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 44849 29:39

11:22:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 K 333 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 468048 7:58

11:31:50 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G H 666 Academy for Early Music Berlin Harm Mundi 902420 9:46

11:43:34 Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:22

11:56:37 Jacques Ibert: Entr'acte Paul Fried, flute GoldenTone 1 3:00

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:45 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100303 10:15

12:22:34 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3 Op 44 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 34:05

12:57:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 2:40

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:56 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 119 # 3 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 1:29

13:02:47 Franz Schubert: Auf dem Wasser zu singen D 774 Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312 2:58

13:07:52 Alexander Glazunov: Concerto Ballata Op 109 Wen-Sinn Yang, cello Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 19:50

13:28:28 Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 H 18:4 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes EMI 56960 3:28

13:35:48 Joseph Haydn: Finale 'B' from Symphony No. 53 Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller Signum 434 4:11

13:42:03 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 15:50

13:58:35 Percy Grainger: Country Gardens Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 1:46

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms (arr. Joseph Joachim and Bion Tsang): 21 Hungarian Dances, WoO 1 (excerpts): No. 4 In B Minor Anton Nel, piano & Bion Tsang, violin Album: Bion Tsang and Anton Nel Live In Concert Artek Music: 4:14

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C Major D.956 Axel Strauss, violin; Ara Gregorian, violin; Dimitri Murrath, viola; David Requiro, cello; Meta Weiss, cello Manchester Music Festival, Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester, VT Music: 15:11

Johann Sebastien Bach: Concerto for Two Violins in D minor BWV 1043 Hilary Hahn and Margaret Batjer, violins; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Royce Hall, Westwood, CA Music: 14:18

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet Stephen Rose, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Toby Appel, viola; Phillip Ying, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 14:23

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in C-sharp minor, Op. 50, No. 3 Leon Fleisher, piano Album: Two Hands - Bach, Chopin, Etc. Vanguard 1551 Music: 4:29

Reinhold Glière: Selections from Eight Duos for Violin and Cello, Op. 39 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Edward Arron, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 7:47

Bryce Dessner: Concerto for Two Pianos Katia Labeque, piano; Mareille Labeque, piano; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 22:20

Johann Sebastian Bach: Capriccio "On the Departure of a Brother" Leon Fleisher, piano Album: The Journey Vanguard 1796 Music: 10:05

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Leon Fleisher, piano Album: Leon Fleisher: Two Hands Vanguard 1551 Music: 5:01 (exerpt - :31s in the clear)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:58:26 Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 4:25

16:06:59 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 3:45

16:13:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Academy for Early Music Berlin Harm Mundi 902420 12:11

16:27:56 John Williams: Midway: March Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:08

16:35:59 Louis Théodore Gouvy: Finale from Symphony No. 4 German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 6:15

16:43:49 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle Op 67 Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 8:04

16:54:25 Radiohead: Pyramid Song Voces8 Decca 29601 4:29

17:03:36 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296 6:15

17:12:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Academy for Early Music Berlin Harm Mundi 902420 10:47

17:24:51 Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' Op 100 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Thomas Dausgaard Bis 1569 8:35

17:36:31 Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a RV 422 Mischa Maisky, cello Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447022 4:07

17:41:46 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica RV 151 La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 4:05

17:46:53 Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 25 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 6:57

17:54:08 Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio Neave Trio Chandos 20139 5:50

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 13276 26:47

18:37:25 Johann Strauss Jr: Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 4:49

18:43:52 Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus Vienna Singverein Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 3:47

18:49:08 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in G RV 146 Taverner Players Andrew Parrott EMI 54208 5:38

18:54:59 Thomas Tallis: Audivi vocem Tallis Scholars Gimell 34 4:09

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:08 Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien Op 45 Dallas Symphony Jaap van Zweden DSO Live 2009 16:02

19:20:15 Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite Op 57a Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61939 36:08

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:06 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite BBC National Orch of Wales Mark Wigglesworth BBC 63 18:14

20:21:10 Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439869 22:29

20:45:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat WoO 6 Robert Levin, fortepiano Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 453438 10:54

20:56:32 George Frideric Handel: Minuet from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 5 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 3:20

21:03:12 Ernest Chausson: Poème Op 25 Julia Fischer, violin Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Decca 15535 16:02

21:21:14 William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 Op 2 # 1 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 7:07

21:29:28 George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor Les Violons du Roy Jonathan Cohen Decca Gold 28648 3:14

21:34:17 Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite Op 13 Sarah Lindloff, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 12:17

21:49:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 37:25

22:27:45 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 17:34

22:46:45 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68288 8:15

22:56:00 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 Op 69 # 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 4:27

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:11 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:08:14 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 3:31

23:11:45 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 Op 59 # 5 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:23

23:17:07 Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 3:33

23:20:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 K 385 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 8:55

23:29:36 Alexander Glazunov: Meditation Op 32 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 4:06

23:34:20 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 9 Op 32 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 4:36

23:38:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784 9:58

23:48:54 Bill Evans: Peace Piece Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 6:00

23:56:00 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 3:04