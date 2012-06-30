1722 Jirí Antonín Benda baptized – Bohemian Kapellmeister, violinist and composer (d.1795); his most important contribution is in the area of German melodrama, a form of musical stage entertainment that influenced Mozart.

1846 Riccardo Drigo – Italian composer of ballet music and Italian opera, theatrical conductor, and pianist (d.1930); wrote many pieces considered cornerstones of the classical ballet repertory.

1892 László Lajtha – Hungarian composer, ethnomusicologist and conductor (d.1963); one of Hungary's most important composers, though awareness of his music is not what it should be after years of suppression by the Communist regime due to the composer's support for the 1956 uprising.

1932 Martin Mailman – American composer (d. 2000); noted for his music for orchestra, chorus, multimedia, and winds.

1958 Esa-Pekka Salonen – Finnish conductor and composer (65 years old); currently Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony, Principal Conductor of the Philharmonia Orchestra in London and Conductor Laureate of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

1974 Michael Christie – American conductor (50 years old); Oberlin graduate and in 2012 first-ever Music Director of Minnesota Opera.

1985 Rafal Blechacz – Polish pianist (39 years old); in 2005 became the sole recipient of all five first prizes at the 15th International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, taking Firsts in the Polonaise, Mazurka, Sonata, and Concerto Prizes