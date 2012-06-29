1830 first complete performance of Ludwig van Beethoven's Missa Solemnis in Warnsdorf, Bohemia; with Bach's Mass in B minor, considered the most significant Mass setting in Western music.

1908 Leroy Anderson – American composer of short, light concert pieces, many introduced by Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops (d.1975); John Williams described him as "one of the great American masters of light orchestral music."

1910 Frank Loesser – American songwriter and composer of musicals (d.1969); wrote the lyrics and music to the Broadway hits Guys and Dolls and How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, separate Tony Awards for the music and lyrics in both shows; he was the brother of pianist Arthur Loesser, head of the Piano Department at the Cleveland Institute of Music from 1953 to 1969.

1911 Bernard Herrmann – American composer (d.1975); Academy Award-winning film composer (The Devil and Daniel Webster, 1941), he was particularly known for his collaborations with director Alfred Hitchcock, most famously Psycho, North by Northwest, and Vertigo; also composed scores for Citizen Kane, The Ghost and Mrs. Muir, Cape Fear, and Taxi Driver.

1912 José Pablo Moncayo – Mexican composer, pianist, percussionist, music teacher, and conductor (d.1958); best known as the author of Huapango.

1914 Rafael Kubelik – Czech-born Swiss conductor and composer (d.1996); music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (1950–53), The Royal Opera, Covent Garden (1955–58), and the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra (1961–79); frequent guest conductor with many ensembles, including The Cleveland Orchestra.

1924 Ezra Laderman – American composer (died February 28, 2015); taught music composition at Yale University; Dean at the Yale School of Music, 1989-1995.

1925 Hale Smith – African-American composer, pianist, educator, arranger, and editor from Cleveland (d.2009); one of the most notable African-American composers of the 20th century.

1963 Anne-Sophie Mutter – German violinist (61 years old); a champion of contemporary music, she has had works composed especially for her by Henri Dutilleux, Krzysztof Penderecki, Witold Lutoslawski, Wolfgang Rihm and Sofia Gubaidulina.