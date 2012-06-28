1491 Henry VIII – English monarch and part-time composer (d.1547); kept a large collection of instruments; could sight read music and sing well; an accomplished author and poet; his best known piece of music is Pastime with Good Company (aka The Kynges Ballade).

1712 Jean-Jacques Rousseau – Swiss author, philosopher and composer (d.1778); wrote seven operas as well as music in other forms, and made contributions to music as a theorist; his political philosophy influenced the French Revolution as well as the overall development of modern sociological and educational thought.

1745 death of Antoine Forqueray - French composer and viola da gamba virtuoso (b.1671); his playing was so distinctive that three of his near-contemporaries Jean-Philippe Rameau, François Couperin and Jacques Duphly each composed a piece named 'La Forqueray' as a tribute to him.

1831 Joseph Joachim – Hungarian composer, violinist, conductor and teacher (d.1907); a close collaborator of Brahms, and one of the most significant violinists of the 19th century.

1902 Richard Rodgers – American composer and pianist (d.1979); wrote more than 900 songs and 43 Broadway musicals; he also composed music for films and television; best known for his songwriting partnerships with lyricists Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein II.

1913 George Lloyd – English composer (d.1998); music career interrupted by service in WWII when he suffered severe mental and physical trauma from shell shock, and was hospitalized before being discharged from the Royal Marines.

1946 Robert Xavier Rodriguez – American composer (78 years old); best known for his eight operas and his works for children.

1950 Elmar Oliveira – American violinist (74 years old); the only American violinist to win the Gold Medal at Moscow’s Tchaikovsky International Competition (1978).

1955 Thomas Hampson – American baritone (69 years old); through his Song of America project in collaboration with the Library of Congress, has become known as the ambassador of American song.

1977 Measha Brueggergosman – African-Canadian soprano (47 years old); recorded music of Wagner and Beethoven with the Cleveland Orchestra.