1922 George Walker – African-American composer, pianist (d.2018); the first African-American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music (Lilacs, 1996).

1947 Jack Gallagher – American composer and professor at College of Wooster in Wooster, OH (77 years old); has taught composition, orchestration, counterpoint, 20th-century music theory and trumpet at Wooster since 1977.

1958 Magnus Lindberg – Finnish composer and pianist (66 years old); New York Philharmonic's composer-in-residence from 2009 to 2012 and the London Philharmonic’s composer-in-residence from the beginning of the 2014/15 season.



