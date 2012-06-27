© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Daily Almanac

June 27

Published June 27, 2012 at 3:27 PM EDT

1922 George Walker – African-American composer, pianist (d.2018); the first African-American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music (Lilacs, 1996).

1947 Jack Gallagher – American composer and professor at College of Wooster in Wooster, OH (77 years old); has taught composition, orchestration, counterpoint, 20th-century music theory and trumpet at Wooster since 1977.

1958 Magnus Lindberg – Finnish composer and pianist (66 years old); New York Philharmonic's composer-in-residence from 2009 to 2012 and the London Philharmonic’s composer-in-residence from the beginning of the 2014/15 season.

 
Tags
Almanac