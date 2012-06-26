1747 Leopold Kozeluch – Bohemian composer, pianist and music teacher (d.1818); was offered Mozart's position in Salzburg when Mozart left in 1781.

1870 premiere of Richard Wagner's opera Die Walküre in Munich, staged at the insistence of the composer’s patron, King Ludwig II of Bavaria, and against Wagner’s wishes; though ‘The Valkyrie’ is Part 2 of the cycle, The Ring of the Nibelung, this premiere was not part of a complete Ring cycle.

1912 first performance of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 9 at the Vienna Festival by the Vienna Philharmonic led by Bruno Walter; the enjoyment of this work prompted essayist Lewis Thomas to write the title essay in his Late Night Thoughts on Listening to Mahler's Ninth Symphony.

1926 first performance of Leos Janacek's Sinfonietta in Prague, conducted by Václav Talich; written for very large orchestra including 25 brass players.

1928 Jacob Druckman – American composer (d.1996); won the Pulitzer Prize in 1972 for his first large orchestral work Windows.

1986 first performance of Ellen Taaffe Zwilich's Piano Concerto by the Detroit Symphony with Günther Herbig conducting and soloist Marc-André Hamelin.

