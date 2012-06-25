1840 premiere of Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 2 'Lobegesang' (Song of Praise) at the Thomaskirche in Leipzig; commissioned for the 400th anniversary of the Gutenberg printing press.

1860 Gustave Charpentier – French composer (d.1956); best known for his opera Louise (1900).

1910 premiere of Igor Stravinsky's ballet The Firebird by the Ballets Russes at the Paris Opera, with Gabriel Pierné conducting; "Mark him well." said impresario Sergei Diaghilev to Tamara Karsavina, who was dancing the title role, "He is a man on the eve of celebrity."

1935 Kurt Schwertsik – Austrian composer (89 years old); famous for creating the ‘Third Viennese School’ and championing contemporary classical music.

1954 first performance of Leroy Anderson's Sandpaper Ballet at a Decca recording session in New York City, with the composer conducting; 3 different grades of sandpaper rubbed together were used to make the vaudeville-style 'soft shoe' dancing sound effects for this classic recording.

