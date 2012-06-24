1901 Harry Partch – American composer, music theorist, and creator of musical instruments (d.1974); one of the first 20th-century composers in the West to work systematically with microtonal scales.

1908 Hugo Distler – German organist, choral conductor, teacher and composer (d.1942); committed suicide in Berlin at the age of 34.

1935 Terry Riley – American composer, saxophonist (89 years old); intrinsically associated with the minimalist school of Western classical music, his work has been influenced by both jazz and Indian classical music.

