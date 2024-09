1824 Carl Reinecke – German composer, conductor, and pianist (d.1910); one of the most influential and versatile musicians of his time.

1956 Sylvia McNair – American soprano (68 years old); has achieved notable success in the Broadway and cabaret genres and has won two Grammy Awards.

1982 first performance of Vincent Persichetti's Harpsichord Sonata No. 2 in Cleveland, by harpsichordist Elaine Comparone.