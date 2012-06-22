© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Daily Almanac

June 22

Published June 22, 2012 at 3:39 PM EDT

1763 Étienne Méhul – French composer (d.1817); called the most important opera composer in France during the Revolution, was also the first composer to be labeled a ‘Romantic.’

1911 first performance of Elgar's Coronation March in Westminster Abbey at the coronation of King George V and Queen Mary.

1926 first performance of Walton's Portsmouth Point Overture in Zurich, at the Festival of the International Society for Contemporary Music, conducted by Volkmar Andreae; inspired by Thomas Rowlandson's print depicting the rambunctious life of 18th century British sailors.

1933 Libor Pesek – Czech conductor (died October 23, 2022); best known for his interpretations of Czech music.

1955 Jeffrey Mumford – composer and teacher at Lorain County Community College (69 years old); has been commissioned twice to write anniversary fanfares for WCLV. 
Tags
Almanac