1732 Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach – German composer and keyboard virtuoso, 9th son of Johann Sebastian (d.1795); a significant portion of his output was lost in the WWII destruction of a library in Berlin.

1862 Henry Holden Huss – American pianist, composer and music teacher (d.1953).

1868 premiere of Richard Wagner's opera Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg (The Mastersingers of Nuremberg) in Munich; enthusiastically received and probably Wagner's most immediately appealing work.

1890 first performances of Richard Strauss's tone poem Death and Transfiguration and Burleske in Eisenach, with the composer conducting and Eugen d'Albert as the pianist in Burleske; the composer said to his daughter-in-law as he lay on his deathbed in 1949: "It's a funny thing Alice, dying is just the way I composed it in Death and Transfiguration."

1892 Hilding Rosenberg – Swedish composer (d.1985); one of the most influential figures in Swedish 20th century classical music.

1898 first performance of Fauré's incidental music for Maurice Maeterlinck's play Pelléas et Mélisande in London; Fauré enlisted the help of his pupil Charles Koechlin, who orchestrated the music.

1932 Lalo Schifrin – Argentine pianist, composer, arranger and conductor (92 years old); best known for his film and TV scores, such as the theme from Mission: Impossible; has received four Grammy Awards and six Oscar nominations.

1939 Charles Boone – Cleveland-born composer (85 years old); lives in San Francisco. Ernest Krenek and Adolph Weiss were among his teachers; has received 3 National Endowment for the Arts commissions.