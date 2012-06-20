1756 Joseph Martin Kraus – German-born Swedish composer (d.1792); sometimes referred to as "the Swedish Mozart" and had a life span almost exactly the same as Mozart's [1756-1791].

1819 Jacques Offenbach – German-born French composer, cellist and impresario (d.1880); remembered for his nearly 100 operettas and his opera The Tales of Hoffmann; was a powerful influence on later composers of the operetta genre, particularly Johann Strauss Jr and Sir Arthur Sullivan.

1901 first performance of Elgar's Cockaigne Overture: In London Town in the Queen's Hall, London at a Royal Philharmonic Society Concert conducted by the composer; a lively and colorful portrait of Edwardian London.

1931 Arne Nordheim – Norwegian composer (d.2010); quote: "music lives in the span between poetry and catastrophe".

1946 André Watts – American pianist (d.2023); was professor at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University.

1948 At the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York, Edward Wallerstein conducts the first public demonstration of the revolutionary Columbia Records 33-rpm Long Playing (LP) disc for some 50 members of the press.

