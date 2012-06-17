1818 Charles Gounod – French composer (d.1893); best known for his Ave Maria (based on a work by Bach) and his opera Faust.

1882 Igor Stravinsky – Russian (and later a naturalized French and American) composer, conductor, pianist (d.1971); one of the most important and influential composers of the 20th century; his compositional career was notable for its stylistic diversity.

1903 premiere of Victor Herbert's operetta Babes in Toyland at the Chicago Grand Opera House; the creators wanted to cash in on the extraordinary success of the stage musical of L. Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz, which had been produced in New York in January 1903.

1908 first performance of Igor Stravinsky’s Fireworks (on his 26th birthday) for the marriage of Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's daughter to composer Maximillian Steinberg.

1912 Don Gillis – American composer, conductor and teacher (d.1978); was a producer for the NBC Symphony in the era of Arturo Toscanini.

1916 Einar Englund – Swedish-born Finnish composer (d.1999); considered the most important Finnish symphonist after Jean Sibelius.

