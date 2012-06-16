1843 David Popper – Bohemian cellist and composer (d.1913); wrote prolifically for his instrument.

1931 Lucia Dlugoszewski – American composer, performer and inventor (d.2000); her music was animated by the invention and construction of new musical instruments, many of which she played.

1937 premiere of Marc Blitzstein’s musical The Cradle Will Rock in New York City, with the composer at piano; originally, a part of the Federal Theatre Project, it was directed by Orson Welles and produced by John Houseman.

1973 premiere of Benjamin Britten's opera Death in Venice in Snape at The Maltings, near Aldeburgh, England; based on the novella by Thomas Mann.

