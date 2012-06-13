1761 Antonín Vranický – Moravian composer, violinist and teacher (d.1820); like his brother Pavel, was a major contributor to musical life in Vienna around 1800; studied with Haydn and Mozart and was a friend of Beethoven.

1766 Anton Eberl – Austrian composer and pianist (d.1807); Wikipedia: "There was no composer whose works were more frequently passed off as Mozart's than Eberl. Even more surprising was the documented fact that there was no protest from Mozart against the use of his name on Eberl's compositions. Eberl, a friend and student of the great man, did mind but was too timid to take action until after Mozart had died. Finally, he published the following notice in a widely read German newspaper, 'However flattering it may be that even connoisseurs were capable of judging these works to be the products of Mozart, I can in no way allow the musical public to be left under this delusion.' Despite this, his works still continued to be published under Mozart's name."

1855 premiere of Verdi's opera Les vêpres siciliennes (The Sicilian Vespers), in Paris at the Grand Opéra; today it is better-known in its post-1861 Italian version as I vespri siciliani and is occasionally performed.

1899 Carlos Chávez – Mexican composer, conductor, music theorist, educator, journalist (d.1978); his music was influenced by native Mexican cultures.

1911 premiere of Igor Stravinsky's ballet Pétrouchka (also rendered ‘Petrushka’) at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, Pierre Monteux conducting; revised in 1947.

1923 premiere of Stravinsky's ballet Les noces (The Wedding) at the Théâtre de la Gaîté in Paris by the Ballets Russes; the vocalists and instrumental ensemble of four pianos and percussion were conducted by Ernest Ansermet.

1943 Ludwig Güttler – German virtuoso on the Baroque trumpet, the piccolo trumpet and the corno da caccia (81 years old); as a conductor, he founded several ensembles including the chamber orchestra Virtuosi Saxoniae.

1986 first performance of John Adams' Short Ride in a Fast Machine at Great Woods, Mansfield, Mass., with the Pittsburgh Symphony conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas; the piece has been scheduled twice at the Last Night of the Proms, but both times it was cancelled because of its title: once after the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and then in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks.