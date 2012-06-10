1865 premiere of Richard Wagner's Tristan und Isolde in Munich; acknowledged as one of the peaks of the operatic repertory, the music drama is notable for Wagner's advanced use of chromaticism, tonality, orchestral color and harmonic suspension.

1904 Frederick Loewe – Austrian-American composer (d.1988); teamed with lyricist Alan Jay Lerner on the long-running Broadway musicals My Fair Lady and Camelot.

1913 Tikhon Khrennikov – Russian and Soviet composer (d.2007); as the powerful Secretary of the Union of Soviet Composers 1948-1991, and admirer of Stalin, led what could be charitably described as a complicated political life.

1939 premiere of Five Variants of Dives & Lazarus by Ralph Vaughan Williams and the Piano Concerto in B-Flat by Sir Arthur Bliss at Carnegie Hall in New York; commissioned by the British Council as part of the British Exhibition at 1939 World's Fair, along with the Symphony No. 7 by Sir Arnold Bax.

1941 first public performance of Poulenc’s Concerto for Organ, Strings & Timpani in Paris with Maurice Duruflé (who had advised Poulenc during the work’s composition) as soloist.

1960 Mark-Anthony Turnage – prolific English composer (64 years old); in 2006, named a co-composer-in-residence of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, alongside Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov.

1971 Angella Ahn – South Korean violinist (53 years old); member with her sisters Lucia and Maria, piano and cello, of the Ahn Trio. She is currently Associate Professor of Violin and Viola at Montana State University.