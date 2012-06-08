1671 Tomaso Albinoni - Italian composer (d.1751); famous in his day as an opera composer, he is mainly remembered today for his instrumental music; the famous Albinoni Adagio was actually composed by the 20th-century musicologist and Albinoni biographer Remo Giazotto, purportedly based on the discovery of a manuscript fragment of Albinoni.

1810 Robert Schumann - German composer and influential music critic (d.1856, in a mental asylum, diagnosed with ‘psychotic melancholia’); widely regarded as one of the greatest composers of the Romantic era; composer Sir Edward Elgar called Schumann "my ideal."

1894 Erwin Schulhoff - Czech composer and pianist (d.1942, in Wülzburg concentration camp from tuberculosis); one of the brightest figures in the generation of European musicians whose careers were terminated by the rise of the Nazis.

1912 premiere of Maurice Ravel's ballet Daphnis and Chloé in Paris at the Théâtre du Châtelet by Sergei Diaghilev's Ballets Russes.

1937 premiere of Carl Orff’s scenic cantata Carmina Burana in Frankfurt, a resounding success; shortly after, Orff said to his publisher, Schott Music: "Everything I have written to date, and which you have, unfortunately, printed, can be destroyed. With Carmina Burana, my collected works begin."

1941 Paula Robison - American flutist and teacher (83 years old); a Founding Member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

1949 Emanuel Ax - Polish-American pianist of Jewish parentage (75 years old); teaches at Juilliard School and is one of the best-known concert pianists of the 21st century.

1953 premiere of Benjamin Britten's opera Gloriana at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London, during the celebrations of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II



