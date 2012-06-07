1897 George Szell - Hungarian-born American conductor and occasional composer/arranger (d.1970); legendary Music Director of The Cleveland Orchestra, 1946-1970; widely considered one of the twentieth century's greatest conductors.

1937 Neeme Järvi - Estonian conductor (85 years old); he and his wife Lilia have three children, the conductors Paavo Järvi and Kristian Järvi, and flutist Maarika Järvi.

1941 Jaime Laredo - Bolivian violinist and conductor (83 years old); he came to Cleveland in 1953 to study at the Cleveland Music School Settlement under Cleveland Orchestra Concertmaster Josef Gingold before going on to the Curtis Institute of Music; he and wife Sharon Robinson are members of the string faculty at the Cleveland Institute of Music.

1945 premiere of Benjamin Britten's opera Peter Grimes at Sadler's Wells; the masterpiece of 20th- century English opera, the American premiere was given in 1946 at Tanglewood conducted by Leonard Bernstein.

1963 Roberto Alagna - French tenor (61 years old); as a teen he began busking and singing pop in Parisian cabarets; he later switched to opera, influenced by recordings of many historic tenors but primarily by the films of Mario Lanza.

