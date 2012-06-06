1840 Sir John Stainer – English composer and organist (d.1901); his music is not performed much today with the exception of The Crucifixion (1887).

1869 Siegfried Wagner – German composer and conductor (d.1930); son of Richard Wagner, and artistic director of the Bayreuth Festival from 1908 to 1930.

1903 Aram Khachaturian – Soviet-Armenian composer (d.1978); with Prokofiev and Shostakovich, he is sometimes called one of the three "titans" of Soviet music.

1915 Vincent Persichetti – American composer, teacher, and pianist (d.1987); his students at Juilliard included Philip Glass, Richard Danielpour, Peter Schickele, Lowell Liebermann and Leo Brouwer.

1934 Philippe Entremont – French pianist and conductor (90 years old); Conductor Laureate of the Vienna Chamber Orchestra and the Israel Chamber Orchestra.

1942 Paul Esswood – English countertenor and conductor (82 years old); with his compatriots Alfred Deller and James Bowman, led the revival of countertenor singing in modern times.

