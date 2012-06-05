1923 Daniel Pinkham – American composer, organist, and harpsichordist (d.2006); for 42 years organist of King's Chapel in Boston, a position which gave him much exposure to and opportunity to write church-related music.

1941 Martha Argerich – Argentine pianist (83 years old); despite her aversion to the press and publicity, she is widely recognized as one of the greatest pianists of her time.

1945 Victoria Bond – American conductor and composer (79 years old); composed the opera Mrs. President (2012) about the first female candidate for President of the United States, Victoria Woodhull, the suffragist who ran in 1872.

