WCLV Daily Almanac

June 4

Published June 4, 2012 at 7:47 PM EDT

1660 Johannes Schenck baptized – Dutch-born composer (d. after 1712); was a renowned virtuoso viola da gamba player.

1770 James Hewitt – English-born early American composer, conductor, and music publisher (d.1827); one of his most well-known works today is The Battle of Trenton, a keyboard sonata written in 1797 and dedicated to George Washington.

1811 premiere of Carl Maria von Weber's one-act comic opera Abu Hassan in Munich; a singspiel in the Turkish style.

1914 first performance of the Sibelius tone-poem The Oceanides in Norfolk, Connecticut at the Litchfield Festival, with the composer conducting; the title refers to the feminine spirits who animate the waters in Greek mythology.