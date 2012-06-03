1746 James Hook – English composer and organist (d.1827); his first wife Elizabeth wrote the libretto for his opera The Double Disguise (1784).

1832 Charles Lecocq – French composer (d.1918); known for his operas and operettas, especially La fille de Madame Angot, premiered in Brussels in 1872 and enormously successful in Paris the following year.

1915 first performance of George Whitefield Chadwick´s symphonic ballad Tam O'Shanter at the Norfolk Festival in Connecticut.

1999 first performance of Tan Dun’s Concerto for Water Percussion and Orchestra (In Memory of Toru Takemitsu) at Lincoln Center, with percussionist Christopher Lamb and the New York Philharmonic conducted by Kurt Masur.

